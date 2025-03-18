Palo Alto University Names Former Johns Hopkins VP as President, Ushering a New Era of Growth and Innovation

Dr. Farouk Dey - Incoming President of Palo Alto University

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farouk Dey, a transformational leader in higher education and workforce development, has been appointed president of Palo Alto University (PAU), effective July 01, 2025. Guided by PAU’s vision to improve well-being through insight into human behavior, Dey is poised to advance PAU’s leadership in psychology and behavioral science education.Dey’s distinguished record of promoting academic success, career readiness, and equitable access to opportunities, coupled with his skills in strategic partnerships and impactful fundraising, earned the unanimous support of PAU’s Board of Trustees. A trained counselor and educator, he is widely recognized for innovations in career development, experiential learning, educational technology and community engagement to deliver data-driven results. These strengths will be key in shaping PAU’s future and expanding its impact in the evolving higher education landscape.“Dr. Dey is an entrepreneurial leader whose vision and expertise will guide Palo Alto University into its next chapter,” said Dr. Daniele Levy, Chair of the Board of Trustees and PAU alumna. “In addition to his deep understanding of higher education and commitment to innovation, Farouk stands out for his bold business acumen and inclusive leadership. He will strengthen PAU’s presence within the Silicon Valley ecosystem and further elevate the university's standing in psychology and behavioral health fields.”Dey will join PAU from Johns Hopkins University, where he served as the founding Vice Provost for Integrative Learning and Life Design . Among his many achievements was the implementation of a forward-thinking approach to integrative and experiential learning, mentoring, and professional development that led to more equitable life and career outcomes for undergraduate and graduate students, postdocs, and alumni. Previously, as Dean of Career & Experiential Education at Stanford University, he increased funding, staffing, alumni-student connections, enrollment in professional development courses, and industry representation on campus. At PAU, he will leverage these experiences to enhance enrollment strategies, fundraising efforts, and relationships that support PAU’s mission while continuing to prioritize academic excellence, clinical training, service, and research.“I am honored to succeed Dr. Maureen O’Connor’s remarkable tenure as I join Palo Alto University at such a pivotal moment,” said Dey. “The opportunity for innovation in higher education has never been greater. I look forward to working alongside faculty, staff, students, alumni, and business and community partners in Silicon Valley to elevate PAU’s contributions to society and shape the future of psychology and behavioral health education.”Fluent in Arabic and French, Dey brings a global perspective on multicultural issues. He has consulted for numerous organizations and universities, served as guest faculty at various institutes, taught courses on life design and leadership, and delivered keynote addresses at conferences across the U.S. and worldwide. Among many professional honors, he has served on the board of the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) and the American College Personnel Association (ACPA). He was recognized as one of LinkedIn’s Top Ten Voices in Education and received several national and university awards, including a recent Diversity Leadership Award from Johns Hopkins University. Dey holds a PhD and EdS in Educational Leadership from the University of Florida, an MBA and MEd in Counseling Psychology from Washington State University, and a BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.Dey will succeed Maureen O’Connor, who announced her retirement last year after nine years of visionary leadership as PAU’s President. Building on her inspirational legacy, Dey’s tenure ushers in a new era for PAU – one driven by innovation, strategic growth, and collaboration to ensure the university’s continued excellence in teaching, research, clinical training, and service.About Palo Alto UniversityPalo Alto University (PAU), a private, non-profit university located in the heart of Northern California’s Silicon Valley, will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year as it continues its mission of addressing pressing and emerging issues that equitably meet the needs of today’s diverse society. PAU offers undergraduate and graduate programs led by faculty who make significant contributions to their fields in research, teaching, clinical training, and service. Online, hybrid, and residential program options are available. PAU's Continuing and Professional Studies Department offers a robust array of continuing education and professional development programming on mental health topics.PAU was founded in 1975 as the Pacific Graduate School of Psychology and re-incorporated as Palo Alto University in August 2009. PAU is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). PAU’s PhD and PsyD programs in clinical psychology are accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA) and its master’s in counseling program by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling & Related Educational Programs (CACREP).For more information, visit paloaltou.edu.

