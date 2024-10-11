Palo Alto University Launches Presidential Search

Palo Alto University

Palo Alto University, a leading institution in behavioral health education, is searching for its fourth President in the approach to its 50th anniversary.

We are looking for candidates who can leverage PAU’s unique position and its strong partnerships to drive innovation as a nationally-recognized leader in the field of behavioral health.” — Karen Scussel

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palo Alto University (PAU), a leading private, non-profit institution specializing in behavioral health education, today announced the launch of a national search for its fourth President . The search comes as PAU approaches its 50th anniversary, seeking a visionary leader to guide the institution to its next half-century of innovation and impact in behavioral health.“We are seeking a transformative, inclusive, and decisive leader who can build on PAU’s stellar foundation and lead us into a dynamic future,” said Daniele Levy, PhD, MBA, Chair of the PAU Board of Trustees. “Our next President will be instrumental in advancing our mission to prepare exceptional clinicians, advance groundbreaking research, and promote accessible, evidence-based care for all.”Over the past half-century, PAU has evolved into a comprehensive university offering a range of bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs in behavioral health disciplines. PAU is known for its commitment to academic excellence, cultural competency, and addressing pressing societal issues through education and research. The Presidential Search Committee will work with the executive search firm WittKieffer to conduct a thorough and inclusive national search. The committee seeks candidates who embody reflective and thoughtful leadership, advocate passionately for inclusivity, and celebrate impactful collaboration and innovation.“This is an exceptional opportunity for a leader who is passionate about behavioral health education and its potential to make a positive impact on society,” said Karen Scussel, PAU Board of Trustees Vice Chair and Chair of the Presidential Search Committee. “We are looking for candidates who can leverage PAU’s unique position and its strong partnerships to drive innovation as a nationally-recognized leader in the field of behavioral health.”Nominations for potential candidates can be submitted to PAUPresident@wittkieffer.com. Please make sure to include the recommended candidate's full name, and (optionally) their current institution, email address, and phone number.For more information about the presidential search, please visit PAU’s presidential search site ---About Palo Alto University:Palo Alto University (PAU), a private, non-profit university located in the heart of Northern California’s Silicon Valley, is dedicated to addressing pressing and emerging issues that equitably meet the needs of today’s diverse society. PAU offers undergraduate and graduate programs that are led by faculty who make significant contributions to their field. Online, hybrid, and residential program options are available. PAU's Continuing and Professional Studies Division offers a robust array of continuing education and professional development programming on mental health topics.PAU was founded in 1975 as the Pacific Graduate School of Psychology and re-incorporated as Palo Alto University in August 2009. PAU is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). PAU’s doctoral programs are accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA) and its master’s in counseling program by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling & Related Educational Programs (CACREP).---

