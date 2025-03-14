Governor Stein Visits Haywood County Farm, Urges General Assembly to Pass Hurricane Helene Relief Funding
Today, Governor Josh Stein visited a dairy farm in Haywood County to hear how Hurricane Helene impacted the family who runs it and to survey damage the storm caused. Governor Stein also called on the General Assembly to pass Hurricane Helene relief funding, which stalled earlier this week.
“Many family farms have been struggling after Hurricane Helene,” said Governor Josh Stein. “They need us to do our jobs, so I urge the House and Senate to come together and send me a bill to get western North Carolina aid as quickly as possible.”
In his first State of the State address, Governor Stein called on the General Assembly to pass Hurricane Helene relief and highlighted dedicated citizen heroes who are helping their neighbors recover after Helene.
Since taking office, Governor Stein has approached western North Carolina’s recovery with urgency, focus, transparency, and accountability:
- Today, Governor Stein and emergency management officials encouraged western North Carolinians to apply for the Private Road and Bridge Program.
- This month, FEMA granted Governor Stein’s requests for 30-day extensions for its Public Assistance program and the Individual Assistance Program.
- Last month, Governor Stein requested an additional $19 billion in federal funds to restore infrastructure, support home repair and renovation, and reduce impacts from future natural disasters.
- Governor Stein continues to seek state funding to address immediate needs in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, following his request for $1.07 billion.
- The Governor’s Recovery Office for Western North Carolina has launched a recovery dashboard with updates, resources, and information detailing progress of Helene recovery efforts.
