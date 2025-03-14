Learn about MDC's K-9 Program March 20 at Shoal Creek Center

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) K-9 Program has proven to be a great tool for conservation-related law enforcement.

People can meet Astro, a member of MDC’s K-9 Team, and learn how this yellow Labrador assists in conservation-related law enforcement work on March 20 at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. The program, “K-9 Program: Meet Cpl. Susan Swem and K-9 Astro,” will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Shoal Creek Center and is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206883

At this program, Swem, who is Astro’s handler as part of her conservation agent duties, will explain how Astro and other members of MDC’s K-9 Team are used by conservation agents across the state. Swem will also demonstrate Astro’s scent-detection skills in seek-and-find demonstrations.

Statewide, MDC has nine pairs of conservation agent handlers and dogs. All handlers and the dogs assigned to them had to complete a nine-week training program. Canines used in any type of law enforcement work are required to be trained and certified in their respective fields of expertise so any evidence they discover can stand up in a court case. This training also develops the skills of the dogs and strengthens the bonds between the conservation agent handlers and the dogs assigned to them.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming virtual and in-person programs at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. They can sign up for Shoal Creek Center text alerts by calling 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.