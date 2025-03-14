Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Celebrates Grand Reopening Aug. 1

The revamped Ponte Vedra Concert Hall will reopen on August 1, 2025 Legendary Rock performer Melisa Ethridge will perform at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in September 2025.

Revamped musical venue welcomes Dan Tyminksi Band, Melissa Etheridge, and Steep Canyon Rangers

This is an investment in music tourism for our destination, and reenforcing the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall as a state-of-the-art destination for live performances.” — Susan Phillips, President & CEO, St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra VCB

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall is ushering in a new era after completing a 15-month renovation. The venue has announced it will celebrate its grand reopening on Friday, Aug. 1, along with three upcoming performances by internationally celebrated artists.Built in 1980, it was purchased by St. Johns County in 2006 and transformed into a vibrant music venue. Since 2011, the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall has welcomed over 480 unique artists to its stage, including Art Garfunkel, Ziggy Marley, and Ani DiFranco. This comprehensive renovation will allow the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall to reach its full potential as the Southeast’s premier concert venue.“This is an investment in music tourism for our destination,” says Susan Phillips, President & Chief Executive Officer, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau. “This renovation has reinforced the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall as a state-of-the-art destination for live performances and is sure to entertain visitors and locals alike for many years to come.”The revamped structure features a second-floor balcony and expanded standing and seating options for greater versatility and comfort. It also features upgraded audio and lighting systems, an expanded stage area, outdoor covered terraces on the first and second floors, enhanced food and beverage areas, a fully renovated lobby and restrooms, a multiuse room, a new merch store, and upgraded landscaping and parking.The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall will celebrate a Grand Reopening with its first performance by the Dan Tyminski Band on Friday, Aug. 1. Multiple GRAMMY Award-winning artist Dan Tyminski is one of the biggest names in Bluegrass, famously accompanying George Clooney in the film, “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?” and working for years with Alison Krauss and Union Station.On Monday, Sept. 29, rock legend Melissa Etheridge takes the stage. Known for her deeply personal and confessional lyrics paired with a powerful, raspy voice, Etheridge is a powerhouse in the industry, winning numerous accolades, including multiple GRAMMY Awards, Songwriter of the Year, and an Academy Award for “Best Song.”The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall has announced a third show featuring Steep Canyon Rangers on Friday, Oct. 3. Presented in partnership with the Florida Theatre, this sextet from the Appalachian and Piedmont regions of North Carolina is a GRAMMY Award winner who has collaborated with actor and banjoist Steve Martin on three albums.Plan an entire music-lovers trip to Florida’s Historic Coast with a full list of music festivals and live music venues.Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach: and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1.800.653.2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com . Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; @ViajaStAugustine, Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine, and Facebook.com/ViajaStAugustine and Twitter @FlHistoricCoast

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.