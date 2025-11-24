Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series Tickets now on Sale

The Line up for the 2026 Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series The reconstructed wooden Fort at Fort Mose Historic State Park provides visitors a look at life at the 1740 First Free Black community in North America Fort Mose Historic State Park is the site of the First Free Black community in North America. 16th century runaway slaves would flee to Spanish Florida for thier freedom. Flight to Freedom is a portrayal of how Black slaves escaped the Carolinas for freedom at Fort Mose in Spanish Florida . OVerlook of marshes and site of the original 1740 site of Fort Mose in St. Augustine, Florida

Annual festival connects history and community through music at first free Black settlement in U.S.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series returns to Fort Mose Historic State Park February 6-15, 2026, celebrating five years of music, community, and history on Florida’s Historic Coast. Tickets for the event are on sale at www.DiscoverFortMose.com Performances for the 5th Annual Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series span over two weekends. The first weekend’s performances on February 6 features Ledisi, a GrammyAward-winning vocalist who pushes the boundaries of the soul and R&B genres; on February 7, Gary Clark Jr., a multi-GrammyAward-winner whose smooth, soulful voice and memorable guitar work fuse blues, rock, and soul with elements of hip-hop. The following weekend of music kicks off on February 13 with Robert Cray Band & Ruthie Foster, a powerful collaboration of two GrammyAward-winning blues masters; on February 14, GrammyAward-winning musician, record producer, music director, film composer, documentary filmmaker, and radio host Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble performs; and GrammyAward-winner Samara Joy, whose jazz vocals masterfully transform classic jazz standards to something entirely new for the festival's final performance on February 15 . A portion of ticket sales supports the Fort Mose Historical Society.The series celebrates the historical significance of Fort Mose Historic State Park, the first legally sanctioned free African settlement in America. Managed by the Florida State Parks System, Fort Mose marked the official opening of its reconstructed fort in May 2025, a project that had been in the making for over 30 years. Fort Mose was established in 1738 as the first legally-sanctioned free African community in what would later become the United States. Historians estimate that approximately 100 formerly enslaved men, women, and children made their home at Fort Mose after escaping the British Carolinas. Funds raised by the Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series and the Fort Mose Historical Society proudly supported the reconstruction project, which now allows visitors a more in-depth look at life at the fort.Florida’s Historic Coast has been the setting for many pivotal moments in Black American history, including St. Augustine’s role in the 1960s Civil Rights Movement, the settling of Lincolnville, and the impactful work of figures like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Frank B. Butler, Dr. Robert B. Hayling, Andrew Young, and Rabbi Israel Dresner. Visitors can explore Black History in the Nation’s Oldest City by using the free St. Augustine Black History App, which seamlessly blends researched historical content with real-life exploration. It is available at no cost on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach: and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1-800-653-2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com . Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine, and Threads @floridashistoriccoast

