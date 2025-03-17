airSlate and Banjaxed Partner to Redefine the Salesforce Experience with Smarter Document Workflow Automation

airSlate-Banjaxed Partnership

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- airSlate, a global leader in document workflow automation and eSignature solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Banjaxed Solutions, a premier Salesforce consultancy specializing in innovative architecture, data management, and automation. Through this partnership, businesses leveraging Salesforce will gain access to airSlate’s no-code platform to automate every stage of their document workflows, enhanced by Banjaxed Solutions’ expertise in Salesforce implementation and optimization.Together, airSlate and Banjaxed Solutions will tackle some of the most pressing challenges faced by business on Salesforce, including inefficient workflows, cumbersome document processes, and costly reliance on multiple point solutions.At the core of this partnership is airSlate’s flagship product , WorkFlow—a platform that helps teams consolidate vendor sprawl and enhance efficiency by integrating eSignature, no-code workflow automation, document generation, PDF editing, web forms, and contract negotiation into one seamless solution. With its no-code robotic process automation (RPA) bots, WorkFlow integrates effortlessly with Salesforce and other business platforms, enabling users to automate time-consuming tasks like document creation, data entry, and approvals in just minutes."Our legal sector clients need accurate and timely signatures. Since beginning to work with airSlate we are seeing our clients save money compared to their previous e-signature vendors, but also time through WorkFlow's automations,” says Tyler Stillwell, Co-Founder of Banjaxed Solutions “We use it ourselves, and airSlate is helping us solve customer pain points every day."For airSlate, this partnership marks another significant step in expanding its presence within the Salesforce ecosystem, reinforcing its commitment to work with industry-leading partners.Founded in 2020, Banjaxed Solutions has quickly emerged as a trusted Salesforce consultancy, helping businesses across industries optimize their Salesforce environments through strategic implementation, data migration, custom automation, and ongoing support. The company also has extensive experience working with law firms to implement and optimize Litify, ensuring effective transitions and enhanced legal practice management. With a team of certified experts and a client-first approach, Banjaxed Solutions is dedicated to delivering scalable, high-impact solutions that drive real business results.“This partnership aligns perfectly with airSlate’s vision of empowering businesses to operate smarter and more efficiently,” said John Midtbo, VP of Global Channels and Alliances at airSlate. “Banjaxed Solutions' deep expertise in Salesforce implementation makes them an ideal partner as we continue to expand our footprint and demonstrate the full potential of airSlate’s platform within the Salesforce ecosystem.”For more information on airSlate, visit: https://www.airslate.com/ For more information on Banjaxed Solutions, visit: https://www.banjaxed.com/ ABOUT AIRSLATEairSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its document workflow and automation solutions. The company's PDF editing, eSignature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate, pdfFiller, signNow, USLegal, DocHub, and Instapage make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products. airSlate is backed by leading venture capitalists and corporate investors, including General Catalyst, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, HighSage Ventures, UiPath Ventures, and GSquared.ABOUT BANJAXED SOLUTIONSBanjaxed Solutions is a Salesforce-certified consulting firm dedicated to creating raving Salesforce fans by designing and implementing solutions that help businesses thrive. Specializing in innovative architecture, actionable data, and dynamic automation, Banjaxed delivers tailored solutions that streamline operations and drive measurable results. As the premier Litify partner with deep expertise in legal practice management, Banjaxed helps law firms and businesses across industries optimize their Salesforce environments, eliminate inefficiencies, and scale for growth.

