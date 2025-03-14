Final Judgment Ordered in Rowan Nuisance Case

After prolonged and continuous criminal violations, drug overdose deaths, and community complaints, Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen requested the services of the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division to assist with a civil nuisance abatement action regarding the property located at 660 Sides Road, Salisbury. As a result of this joint law enforcement investigation, Superior Court Judge Penn Broyhill signed a Consent Judgment and final order of abatement for this property.

This Judgment concluded a civil nuisance abatement investigation brought by the County of Rowan on behalf of the State of North Carolina. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines nuisance activities, which include, in part, crimes involving drug laws, recurring violence, and breaches of the peace. Furthermore, it provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.

“I appreciate the cooperation from the property owner and community members as we continue working together in Rowan County to ensure our communities and citizens are safe. I hope this successful resolution assists with restoring peace to this community,” said Sheriff Allen.

The terms of the Consent Judgment mandate the property remain vacant and be placed for sale with a licensed real estate broker within 30 days. The Judgment also forged an agreement detailing the future intended use of the property, which forbids future nuisance related activities on the property. Additionally, all trespassers who go upon the property will be arrested and criminally charged.

"The nuisance abatement law provides a means to address locations where repeated criminal activities reduce the quality of life for citizens of North Carolina,” said Bryan House, Director for North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement. “I am grateful for our strong partnership with Rowan County and the citizens of this community.”

The primary mission of Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents, as peace officers with statewide jurisdiction throughout North Carolina, is to enhance community safety by addressing criminal activity at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol establishments. Authorized to take action against any crime of violence or breach of the peace, ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws, with primary authority over nuisance abatement statutes. ALE has a team of special agents who are certified paralegals and receive extensive training in conducting nuisance abatement investigations.