Mark your calendars! Fish and Game will be hosting the Lake Pend Oreille “State of the Lake” open house on March 27

This year’s “State of the Lake” will differ from those of previous years in a few ways.

First, the open house is being held at the University of Idaho Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center (10881 N Boyer Road 83864) instead of the Ponderay Events Center.

Second, a recorded video presentation by fishery staff from Idaho Fish and Game’s Panhandle Regional office will be made available one week prior to the meeting. In the video, staff will share updates on the Lake Pend Oreille fishery and activities planned for 2025.

Lastly, the event is an open house, not a meeting. There will be no formal presentation, but fishery staff will be present to answer questions and mingle with those in attendance. We highly encourage participants to watch the recorded video before the open house and bring questions for staff.

No registration is required, just come out and participate!

