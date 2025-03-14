RFCLA Primed for St. Patrick’s Day Showdown Against Seattle Seawolves at Wallis Annenberg Stadium

RFCLA hosts the Seattle Seawolves this Saturday at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, chasing their first win in a crucial Western Conference matchup.

Jurie has trained really well and earned his spot. He brings to the team a few key attributes that we have been lacking. He’s a very physical and confrontational type of player—and we need that.” — Steven Hoiles

LOS ANGELES, WA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) is ready to dominate Wallis Annenberg Stadium this Saturday, March 15, as they host the Seattle Seawolves in a highly anticipated Western Conference match. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM, with the team looking to secure their first win of the season in front of a packed home crowd.RFCLA is leaving no stone unturned in preparation for this crucial match. Head Coach Steve Hoiles emphasized the importance of the game, stating, “We are ready, and we are really well prepared this week for another Western Conference game. It's obviously a really important game for us based on the position we've put ourselves in.”One of the standout stories for RFCLA this week is the return of Jurie Van Vuuren, who will make his first start of the season after three weeks out of the side.“Jurie has trained really well and earned his spot in the side,” said Hoiles. “He brings to the team a few key attributes that we have been lacking. He’s a very physical and confrontational type of player—and we need that.”Van Vuuren’s return couldn’t come at a better time, as RFCLA looks to address areas that have hindered their campaign so far. “Where I've been really disappointed is in a couple of key areas, and it’s really clear on the areas we have to fix—it's our discipline and our maul defense,” Hoiles continued. “We have been committing a lot of silly penalties, which has put our maul defense under pressure.”Despite early-season frustrations, Hoiles is confident in the squad’s growth and focus leading into Saturday night. “Overall, our defense has been good, our attack has been working—where we have been hurting ourselves is on the penalty count and yellow cards.”Saturday’s match isn’t just about rugby—it’s about bringing the community together for a St. Patrick’s Day-themed party! Fans can expect an unforgettable experience featuring a live band, halftime entertainment, and giveaways throughout the night.Match DetailsDate: Saturday, March 15Kickoff: 7:00 PMLocation: Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLATheme: St. Patrick’s Day PartyEntertainment: Live Band, Halftime Show & GiveawaysRugby Football Club Los Angeles Single Tickets now available here; rugbyfcla.com/tickets

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.