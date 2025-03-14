Maria Lawton inducted into the Taste Awards Hall of Fame Maria Lawton's latest cookbook Maria Lawton - Host of Maria's Portuguese Table

Maria Lawton is inducted into the Taste Awards Hall of Fame, honoring her work in food, travel, and Portuguese culture on U.S. television.

I'm truly honored to be inducted into the Taste Awards Hall of Fame. Sharing my Portuguese culture has always been a passion of mine, and this recognition means the world to me.” — Maria Lawton

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Maria Lawton Inducted into the Taste Awards Hall of Fame

– Renowned culinary personality, television executive producer and host Maria Lawton has been inducted into the prestigious Taste Awards Hall of Fame. The induction took place at the celebrated Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, honoring Lawton’s significant contributions to food, lifestyle, and travel programming.

The Taste Awards recognize excellence in food, lifestyle, and travel programs across television, film, online media, radio, and podcasts. Maria Lawton, affectionately known as the "Azorean Greenbean," has previously won two Taste Award medals for her acclaimed PBS series, Maria’s Portuguese Table. The first was the Spotlight Award, recognizing her exceptional storytelling, and the second honored her for Best Travel Program on TV.

Maria’s Portuguese Table is groundbreaking as the first-ever U.S. television series dedicated to showcasing Portuguese culture. Through vibrant storytelling, culinary exploration, and heartfelt personal connections, Lawton brings the richness of Portuguese heritage to audiences nationwide. Her work is a true love letter to her culture, highlighting the traditions, flavors, and communities that make it so special.

Following the success of her second cookbook, At My Portuguese Table, Lawton remains deeply engaged in her passion for sharing Portuguese cuisine and culture. She is currently immersed in writing multiple new books and looks forward to sharing them with her audience in the near future. As for Maria’s Portuguese Table Season Three, Lawton remains confident in its future, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting what’s next.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:

Azoreangreenbean@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.