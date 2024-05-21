"Maria’s Portuguese Table Wins 7 Telly Awards at 45th Annual Telly Awards"

Maria Lawton Maria's Portuguese Table, Bronze Award Winner 2024 Maria's Portuguese Table, Silver Telly Award Winner 2024

The PBS series Maria’s Portuguese Table wins 7 Telly Awards, including 3 Silver and 4 Bronze, celebrating excellence in reality, documentary, culture, and more.

All I can say is HOLY COW!!! The first season received 2 Telly’s, and this time we’ve won 7! It’s truly an incredible honor, and I am deeply grateful to everyone who has supported the series.” — Maria Lawton

BOSTON, MA, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Maria’s Portuguese Table Wins Big at the 45th Annual Telly Awards with 7 Prestigious Wins"

Maria Lawton’s acclaimed series, "Maria’s Portuguese Table", has triumphed at the 45th Annual Telly Awards, garnering an impressive total of seven awards. This recognition underscores the series’ excellence in video and television production across multiple platforms. The Telly Awards, judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies, honor the very best in video and television across all screens.

"Maria’s Portuguese Table" secured three Silver Telly Awards in the categories of Reality, Non-Scripted, and Documentary. Additionally, the series also won four Bronze Telly Awards in the categories of Culture, Travel & Tourism, Food & Beverage, and Entertainment. This remarkable achievement highlights the show’s broad appeal and outstanding quality in various aspects of television production.

Host & Executive Producer Maria Lawton, expressed her excitement and gratitude for the recognition, saying, "All I can say is HOLY COW!!! The first season received 2 Telly’s, and this time we’ve won 7! It’s truly an incredible honor, and I am deeply grateful to everyone who has supported the series."

A special note of thanks goes to the outstanding production team headed by Dean Camara of Cineasta Digital Productions. Their dedication and expertise have been pivotal in bringing the series to life. Additionally, a heartfelt thank you to all of our major sponsors: BayCoast Bank, RIPBS Foundation, Dunkin', Center for Portuguese Studies and Culture / Tagus Press - UMass Dartmouth, Bensaude Hotels Collection, Visit Azores, and SATA Azores Airlines. Without their generous support, none of this would have been possible.

"Maria’s Portuguese Table" is more than a cooking show; it is Maria Lawton’s heartfelt love letter to her Portuguese heritage. The series takes viewers on a culinary journey through the rich and vibrant culture of Portugal, exploring its traditions, recipes, and the stories behind them. The show has made television history as the first series on PBS nationwide to spotlight Portuguese culture, and these latest accolades further solidify its impact and excellence.

The Telly Awards are renowned for recognizing outstanding work in video and television, and winning seven awards is a testament to the exceptional quality and appeal of "Maria’s Portuguese Table". The series continues to captivate audiences with its authentic storytelling and delicious recipes, celebrating the beauty and richness of Portuguese culture.

"I am humbled and grateful for this recognition," Maria added, reflecting on the series' success and the incredible support behind it.

For more information about "Maria’s Portuguese Table", please visit www.azoreangreenbean.com or contact azoreangreenbean@gmail.com .

About Maria Lawton:

Maria Lawton is a passionate advocate for Portuguese culture and cuisine. Born in the Azores Archipelago on the island of Sao Miguel and raised in the United States, Maria has dedicated her career to preserving and sharing the rich culinary traditions of her heritage. Her love for Portuguese food and storytelling led her to create the award-winning PBS series Maria’s Portuguese Table. In addition to her television work, Maria is an accomplished author, having penned two cookbooks that explore the flavors and history of Portuguese cooking. Her first cookbook is a bestseller and with her second cookbook due out this Fall it is sure to be another best seller. Her dedication to her roots and her engaging approach have made her a beloved figure among audiences and a prominent voice in the culinary world.

About Maria’s Portuguese Table:

"Maria’s Portuguese Table" is a television series hosted by Maria Lawton that explores the rich culinary traditions and vibrant culture of Portugal. The series airs on PBS and has been widely praised for its authentic representation of Portuguese cuisine and heritage.

About The Telly Awards:

The Telly Awards annually showcase the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents, The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens.

Media Contact:

Maria Lawton

email- azoreangreenbean@gmail.com

website- www.azoreangreenbean.com