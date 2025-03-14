Celiveo 365 Unveils Groundbreaking Solution: Adding Card Reader Support to Microsoft Universal Print for Follow-me Print

Card reader for Microsoft Universal Print and Follow-me print User release a Microsoft Universal Print job using a card reader Follow-me for Microsoft Universal Print on any LAN printer, with Entra-ID NFC mobile authentication

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celiveo, a leader in secure cloud printing solutions, is excited to announce a game-changing enhancement for Microsoft Universal Print users. In a newly released document titled "Enhancing Microsoft Universal Print: Adding Card Readers to Printers," Celiveo provides a comprehensive guide to integrating card reader support into Microsoft’s cloud-based printing platform. This innovation empowers organizations to elevate security and streamline workflows like never before thanks to granular access control on printers and advanced follow-me print, added to Microsoft Universal Print.Available now at https://www.celiveo.com/blog/enhancing-microsoft-universal-print-with-celiveo-365-adding-card-readers-to-printers/ , the guide details how Celiveo 365 bridges a critical gap in Microsoft Universal Print by enabling secure "follow-me" printing and granular access control on multi-function printer with card authentication. This solution eliminates the need for traditional print servers while adding enterprise-grade features such as user authentication via contactless cards, PIN codes, or smartphones—perfect for businesses prioritizing security and efficiency. It also extends greatly the number of printer models that can be used with Microsoft Universal Print by supporting any network printer compliant with the IPP 2.0 standard, that's 99.9% of network printers today.“Microsoft Universal Print has revolutionized cloud printing, but many organizations need advanced features like card reader and wider printer models support to meet their security and operational demands,” said Jean-Francois d'Estalenx, CEO at Celiveo. “With Celiveo 365, we’re enhancing this powerful Microsoft Cloud Print platform, making it easier for companies to adopt a zero-trust, driverless printing environment without sacrificing functionality, changing end-user habits or having to purchase new printers.”Key highlights from the document include:• Step-by-step guidance on integrating card readers with Microsoft Universal Print using Celiveo 365.• Step-by-step guidance on replacing card readers with NFC mobile and support user authentication on network printer of any model and brand.• Compatibility with a wide range of printers, including Ricoh SOP, Lexmark eSF, Fujifilm Apeos, Xerox VersaLink/Altalink, HP FutureSmart and any IPP 2.0-compliant device.• Enhanced security through Zero-Trust-Access architecture and dual PKI encryption, ensuring documents remain protected at rest and in transit.• High availability features, allowing authentication and walk-up activity even during internet outages.This release comes at a pivotal time as businesses increasingly shift to cloud-based infrastructures. Celiveo 365 not only boosts Microsoft Universal Print but also extends its capabilities to support large network printer fleets of any brand and model, mobile printing, and Power BI usage reporting—making it an ideal choice for integrator and enterprises worldwide.Interested organizations are invited to explore the full article and discover how Celiveo 365 can transform their printing processes. For more information and a live demo, visit celiveo.com.About CeliveoCeliveo is a global provider of innovative pure Cloud document management solutions, dedicated to eliminating print servers, enhancing document security with AI DLP, and reducing costs for businesses of all sizes. As a Microsoft Partner, Celiveo leverages Microsoft Universal Print cutting-edge technology to deliver seamless, secure, and scalable printing experiences through its flagship product, Celiveo 365.

