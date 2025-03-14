SHADES BY MATISS APPOINTS LUXURY INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGIES AS FIRST MANUFACTURER’S REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE SOUTHEAST

Luxury Integrated Technologies (LIT) Southeast is the premier representative agency for high-end residential technology solutions, bringing innovation, expertise, and seamless integration to the luxury home market With over 25 years of experience, we offer a comprehensive range of products including roller shades, drapery, architectural treatments, and exterior systems — all designed for durability, functionality, and luxury.

Shades by Matiss has appointed Luxury Integrated Technologies (LIT) as its first manufacturer’s representative serving the Southeastern United States.

I am most excited to bring to the industry Shades by Matiss because of their product durability, precise functionality and luxury aesthetic, while also being manufactured in the USA.” — said Sarah Dresher, Principal at Luxury Integrated Technologies (LIT)

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shades by Matiss , a premium provider of innovative interior and exterior shading solutions, is excited to announce its official entry into the custom integration channel through an exclusive partnership with Luxury Integrated Technologies (LIT). This cooperative will propel Shades by Matiss' presence in strategic regions of the United States and deliver a multi layered solution in the window covering industry and deliver new opportunities within to the dealers in the custom integration space.Shades by Matiss has appointed Luxury Integrated Technologies (LIT) as its first manufacturer's representative serving the Southeastern United States. We feel this partnership amplifies Shades by Matiss’s foothold in key markets throughout Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.“We’re excited to welcome Luxury Integrated Technologies (LIT) to our professional team,” said Geremie Giancola, LEED GA, Senior Vice President at Shades by Matiss. “(LIT’s) industry expertise and strong relationships make them the perfect partner to help enhance our brand reputation in the custom integration channel”.By partnering with Luxury Integrated Technologies, Shades by Matiss reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative, integrated window covering solutions tailored to all projects.Leveraging the Luxury Integrated Technologies (LIT) team’s proven market expertise will ensure that Shades by Matiss’s differentiated products and systems reach integrators in the Southeastern region.“We are thrilled to add Shades by Matiss to our technology solution offering,” said Sarah Dresher, Principal at Luxury Integrated Technologies (LIT). “This collaboration will give our dealers access to unique natural light solutions and a robust portfolio of products they may not be aware of.”About Shades by MatissShades by Matiss is a nationally recognized leader in custom shading solutions, specializing in advanced window treatments that enhance both thermal and visual comfort. With over 25 years of experience, we offer a comprehensive range of products including roller shades, drapery,architectural treatments, and exterior systems — all designed for durability, functionality, and luxury. Our nationwide manufacturing network ensures quick lead times and scalable solutions to meet the demands of any project, large or small.We deliver innovative, sustainable solutions tailored to every space. We are committed to advanced light control, glare reduction, and sustainability, offering products that combine exceptional performance with aesthetic versatility. Trust Shades by Matiss to provide superior shading systems that elevate any project with lasting quality. With a commitment to quality, style, and functionality, Shades by Matiss is rapidly expanding its presence within the custom integration channel.Shades by Matiss network can apply at https://www.shadesbymatiss.com/dealers-application- formBenefits for Dealers in the CEDIA Channel:✔Innovative Solutions – Stand out with cutting-edge exterior shading solutions that blend style and intelligence, offering seamless third-party integration.✔Profitable Margins – Enjoy competitive dealer programs with generous product margins to boost profitability.✔Hands-On Demo Kits – Impress clients with interactive demonstration kits featuring a range of versatile color options.✔Comprehensive Support – Access in-depth technical training and resources for effortless installation with minimal learning curves.Shades by Matiss Media ContactElena Venglandelena@shadesbymatiss.comAbout LITLuxury Integrated Technologies (LIT) Southeast is the premier representative agency for high-end residential technology solutions, bringing innovation, expertise, and seamless integration to the luxury home market. From cutting-edge lighting and shading to sophisticated control systems, LIT is redefining the way technology enhances architecture and design.Our Journey: Excellence in Luxury Home TechnologyFounded with a Vision – LIT was established to bridge the gap between high-end home design and the latest advancements in residential technology.Expanding Expertise – Over the years, LIT has built a reputation as the go-to partner for integrators, architects, designers, and builders, ensuring that technology enhances—not disrupts—the aesthetic of luxury homes.Innovating with Industry Leaders – Partnering with top brands, LIT provides best-in-class solutions for lighting, shading, audio, automation, and control.Educating the Market – Through continuing education programs and industry events, LIT empowers professionals to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.Looking to the Future – With a commitment to innovation and customer service, LIT continues to lead the industry, offering next-generation solutions that transform how homeowners experience their living spaces.Why Choose LIT?✔ Unparalleled Expertise – A team with over a decade of experience in lighting, shading, and smart home technology.✔ Luxury-Focused Solutions – Products and systems tailored for high-end residences.✔ Comprehensive Support – From design consultation to implementation and training.✔ Continuing Education – Stay ahead with courses and certifications on emerging technology trends.(732) 589-5668Sarah Dreshersarah@litsoutheast.com

