Shades By Matiss Welcomes Will Warren as Area Vice President, West Coast Region

Will Warren West Coast Area Vice President at Shades by Matiss

Shades By Matiss strengthens leadership with new West Coast Area VP to propel operational excellence and market growth.

Will’s leadership and operational insight are exactly what we need as we scale,” said Geremie Giancola, Senior Vice President. “We’re proud to welcome him to the Shades By Matiss family.” — Geremie Giancola

CHATSWORTH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shades By Matiss is thrilled to announce that Will Warren has joined our leadership team as West Coast Area Vice President, effective March 31, 2025. Will will lead our Chatsworth production facility and oversee strategic growth, operations, and regional performance across the Western U.S.Will brings over two decades of experience in manufacturing , operations, and sales leadership. His proven ability to optimize production, drive revenue growth, and build high-performing teams makes him a powerful addition to our company. In his new role, Will is tasked with expanding our dealer network, enhancing operational efficiency, and strengthening our presence throughout the West Coast market.

