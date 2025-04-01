Shades by Matiss Appoints Elite 3 Pro as Manufacturer's Representative for the Southeast

Strategic partnership broadens Shades by Matiss Contract’s presence in the audio/video market across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shades by Matiss, a global leader in the window covering industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Elite 3 Pro as its first manufacturer’s representative serving the South Central United States. This partnership amplifies the growth of the Shades by Matiss Contract division in the commercial audio/video sector, further strengthening its foothold in key markets throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas.“We’re excited to welcome Elite 3 Pro to our expanding team,” said Geremie Giancola, LEED GA, Senior Vice President at Shades by Matiss. “Their industry expertise and strong relationships make them the perfect partner to help us broaden our reach and enhance our brand presence in the AV segment.”By partnering with Elite 3 Pro, Shades by Matiss reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative, integrated window-covering solutions tailored to any project application, residential and commercial. Leveraging the Elite 3 Pro team’s proven market knowledge will ensure that Shades by Matiss’s differentiated products and systems reach new audiences in the Southeastern region."We are thrilled to welcome Shades by Matiss to our portfolio of 'best-in-class' brands,” said Dale Pugh, President of Elite 3 Pro. “This collaboration will provide our customers access to a​ range of products for indoor and outdoor shading projects and offer unique solutions, such as motorized blinds, Roman shades, and Zebra shades, that aren’t typically available from a single manufacturer supplier. I believe Shades by Matiss perfectly fits the mold of what the CI channel has been asking for: a game-changing brand leader delivering high-quality window covering solutions at competitive prices while providing reliable support to establish repeatable success."Shades by Matiss is a nationally recognized leader in custom shading solutions, specializing in advanced window treatments that enhance both thermal and visual comfort. With over 25 years of experience, we offer a comprehensive range of products including roller shades, drapery, architectural treatments, and exterior systems — all designed for durability, functionality, and luxury. Our nationwide manufacturing network ensures quick lead times and scalable solutions to meet the demands of any project, large or small.Elite 3 Pro is a Texas-based manufacturer's rep agency that supports the TOLA (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas) markets in residential consumer technology. Since 2006, our firm has diligently created a successful formula to foster growth for our customers and the manufacturers we represent. Our diverse team comprises individuals from the technology industry, each with varying expertise and backgrounds. With our collective knowledge, team size, and the broad range of brand categories we represent- including audio, video, networking, infrastructure, controls, lighting, and window treatments- we take pride in our commitment to ensuring the success of all our partners.Shades by Matiss Media ContactElena VenglandElena@ShadesbyMatiss.com201-710-5016 x 13Elite 3 Pro Media ContactDale Pughdale@elite3pro.com281-973-9991 ext.100

