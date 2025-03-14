Fish and Game seeks information into the illegal shooting of an elk in the Magic Valley Region

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal shooting of a young bull elk that occurred in southern Idaho between March 2-4, 2025.

The elk was discovered near Clover Creek Road, north of Bliss, and was determined to have been shot. The minimum fine for hunting elk during the closed season is $300, plus a civil penalty of $750.

If anyone has information regarding this case or any wildlife violation, please contact Fish and Game Senior Conservation Officer Eve Thomason at 208-579-8091 or call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous, and those who provide information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.