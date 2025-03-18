Carr Legal Group Welcomes New Associate Attorney Joseph T. Siegel

Joseph T. Siegel, associate attorney of Carr Legal Group

New associate attorney Joseph T. Siegel joins Carr Legal Group, bringing a passion for personal injury law and dedication to representing the underdog.

BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr Legal Group has announced that Joseph T. Siegel has joined the team as an associate attorney on December 3, 2024. Joseph will focus on advocating for injured individuals, bolstering the firm’s commitment to providing dedicated legal support in personal injury law across the Lowcountry and South Carolina.

Joseph graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law in May 2023. Over the past year and a half, he honed his skills at his previous firm in his hometown of Walterboro, South Carolina. His passion for law runs deep — Joseph was inspired as a child by his father, Paul N. Siegel, a respected trial lawyer and general practitioner in Walterboro for over 44 years.

“I gained invaluable experience at my previous firm which confirmed my passion for standing up for those who’ve been wronged,” Joseph explained. “That passion led me to join Carr Legal Group.”

Fighting For The Underdogs

Joseph is especially passionate about standing up for underdogs in his community and across South Carolina. He works to help those facing both major legal battles and smaller everyday injustices.

“I am humbled to join the lawyers and staff at Carr Legal Group,” Joseph said. “I consider myself extremely fortunate to be part of a team that is concerned with principle, not just profit, and I look forward to helping injured individuals and holding bad actors responsible.”

About Carr Legal Group

Carr Legal Group is a personal injury law firm with offices in Beaufort and Hilton Head, SC. The firm is dedicated to representing individuals and families affected by car accidents, medical malpractice, and other personal injury cases. Committed to community involvement and advocacy, Carr Legal Group works tirelessly to ensure that the rights of its clients are protected while raising awareness of important safety issues. The firm’s team of experienced attorneys, led by Managing Attorney Patrick W. Carr, and Attorney at Law Michael P. Bennett, serves the Lowcountry with a focus on integrity, compassion, and results.

