West Virginians Can Learn More About Rebuilding Their Homes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Residents in Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Wayne, and Wyoming counties who were impacted by the winter flooding between February 15 – 18, 2025 can visit Jimmy’s Hardware and Supply in McDowell County to speak with a FEMA mitigation specialist about building their home back better.
FEMA can provide education and resources to residents on safe clean-up procedures and mitigation actions to reduce the effects of future events. Mitigation staff can discuss opportunities on programs that are available to homeowners, explain the building and permitting process, and provide information on flood insurance and risk reduction techniques.
|Jimmy’s Hardware and Supply
|
23 County Rd 7
Roderfield, WV 24881
Hours of operation:
Monday through Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Sundays
Residents can also visit an open Disaster Recovery Center and speak with a FEMA mitigation specialist.
|Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center
|McDowell County Disaster Recovery Center
|
Lifeline Princeton Church of God
250 Oakvale Road
Princeton, WV 24740
Hours of operation:
Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Closed Sundays
Closed March 15, March 22, April 19
|
Bradshaw Town Hall
10002 Marshall Hwy
Bradshaw, WV 24817
Hours of operation:
Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed Sundays
|Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center
|Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center
|
Williamson Campus
1601 Armory Drive
Williamson, WV 25661
Hours of operation:
Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Sundays
|
Wyoming Court House
24 Main Ave
Pineville, WV 24874
Hours of operation:
Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Closed on Sundays
For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.
###
FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.
Follow FEMA online, on X @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol, on FEMA's Facebook page or Espanol page and at FEMA's YouTube account. Also, follow on X FEMA_Cam.
For preparedness information follow the Ready Campaign on X at @Ready.gov, on Instagram @Ready.gov or on the Ready Facebook page.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.