West Virginians Can Learn More About Rebuilding Their Homes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Residents in Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Wayne, and Wyoming counties who were impacted by the winter flooding between February 15 – 18, 2025 can visit Jimmy’s Hardware and Supply in McDowell County to speak with a FEMA mitigation specialist about building their home back better.

FEMA can provide education and resources to residents on safe clean-up procedures and mitigation actions to reduce the effects of future events. Mitigation staff can discuss opportunities on programs that are available to homeowners, explain the building and permitting process, and provide information on flood insurance and risk reduction techniques.

Jimmy’s Hardware and Supply 23 County Rd 7 Roderfield, WV 24881 Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays

Residents can also visit an open Disaster Recovery Center and speak with a FEMA mitigation specialist.

Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center McDowell County Disaster Recovery Center Lifeline Princeton Church of God 250 Oakvale Road Princeton, WV 24740 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Closed Sundays Closed March 15, March 22, April 19 Bradshaw Town Hall 10002 Marshall Hwy Bradshaw, WV 24817 Hours of operation: Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center Williamson Campus 1601 Armory Drive Williamson, WV 25661 Hours of operation: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Sundays Wyoming Court House 24 Main Ave Pineville, WV 24874 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Sundays

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.

Follow FEMA online, on X @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol, on FEMA's Facebook page or Espanol page and at FEMA's YouTube account. Also, follow on X FEMA_Cam.

For preparedness information follow the Ready Campaign on X at @Ready.gov, on Instagram @Ready.gov or on the Ready Facebook page.