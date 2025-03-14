Submit Release
West Virginians Can Learn More About Rebuilding Their Homes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Residents in Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Wayne, and Wyoming counties who were impacted by the winter flooding between February 15 – 18, 2025 can visit Jimmy’s Hardware and Supply in McDowell County to speak with a FEMA mitigation specialist about building their home back better.

FEMA can provide education and resources to residents on safe clean-up procedures and mitigation actions to reduce the effects of future events. Mitigation staff can discuss opportunities on programs that are available to homeowners, explain the building and permitting process, and provide information on flood insurance and risk reduction techniques. 

Jimmy’s Hardware and Supply

23 County Rd 7 

Roderfield, WV 24881

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Closed on Sundays

Residents can also visit an open Disaster Recovery Center and speak with a FEMA mitigation specialist.

Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center McDowell County Disaster Recovery Center

Lifeline Princeton Church of God

250 Oakvale Road 

Princeton, WV 24740

 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Closed Sundays 

Closed March 15, March 22, April 19

Bradshaw Town Hall

10002 Marshall Hwy

Bradshaw, WV 24817

 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Sundays
Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center

Williamson Campus

1601 Armory Drive

Williamson, WV 25661

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Closed on Sundays

Wyoming Court House

24 Main Ave

Pineville, WV 24874

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed on Sundays

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

