Author Christian Howard Hires Best Seller Publishing to Launch his book of Devotional Poems

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visionary author Christian Howard is already making waves with his recently released book Is Eternity Already Here. It explores spirituality and the human relationship with God through the lens of quantum physics. In total contrast to this, during what he calls his ten-year mystic period, Howard wrote 226 inspirational poems now released as a book he calls From My Soul to Yours , the Poem Journeys of a Mystic Mind. He wrote them back in the 1970s when like Apple founder Steve Jobs he was also a devoted follower of Paramahansa Yogananda.Howard shares that like his first book, the book of poems is also getting 5-Star revies. One reviewer claimed that Howard’s collection is especially important for those people who yearn to feel close to the Almighty. Others wrote- 5.0 out of 5 stars My new favorite book of poems!I absolutely loved these poems. If it weren't for the fact that I had to stop and contemplate the poems at times, I wouldn't have put the book down. Christian Howard is a remarkable writer, infusing his thoughts with such grace and love that they jump right off the page.5.0 out of 5 stars Such an amazing book! Christian is one of the best writers of our generation!I am blown away at how amazing this book is! These poems could have only been inspired by God and I think they will touch and inspire people in all sorts of ways! Christian's words will live on for a very long time and I'm so thankful for his heart and willingness to share these poems with the world! I truly believe they will inspire and touch many people for generations to come!Howard claims that during this mystic period of his life, he did in fact reach the superconscious and his inner vision was opened. To illustrate this, and to show that spiritual experiences can be shared, he relates that one night at a meditation he led at this home, Babaji, the supreme head of Yoganada’s Self Realization Fellowship, appeared in his dimension in a corner of the room. The first person to arrive for the meditation that evening was classical harpist Georgia Kelly. As she walked in the front door she looked immediately to her left where Babaji had appeared and asked: “what’s Babaji doing here?”Is Christian Howard a Spiritual Leader?With his groundbreaking book Is Eternity Already Here and now his book of devotional poems , some readers see Howard as a spiritual guru for our technological age. But he remains focused on spreading knowledge rather than leading followers."I don’t claim to be a guru,” he says. “I’m just a disciple on the path who was given the opportunity to share my journeys to the divine. The books will be the guides. And when you read the poems, I hope you will feel God’s presence with you. As for me, I’d rather you think of me as like your spare grandpa, Pappy, sharing treasures to enrich your life I’ve stored up for you over my lifetime. Jesus and Einstein both said God is love. When you read the poems, I hope you feel God’s love.”A Life of Diverse ExperiencesHoward’s background is as unconventional as his spiritual insights and devotion to God. Besides reaching and exploring the superconscious from meditation, he later earned his credentials as a hypnotherapist to explore the subconscious. He played Sir Bruce in the Warner Bros. film Camelot, is a musician whose song Carnival Bear, sung by Linda Ronstadt, is available on YouTube, and is fluent in multiple languages with the ability to deliver talks in Spanish, French, German, and Russian. With his marketing expertise he helped rebrand major companies, and his passion for auto restoration continues with his classic car business. He also had a passion for flying and flew his own aircraft. He is a father and grandfather. Howard brings a lifetime of diverse experiences to his work.To read samples of the poems and see the artwork, please visit the word-songs link. Howard’s other book, Is Eternity Already Here? is also getting 5-star reviews and readers are hailing the book with comments like – “You will be in awe after reading this book” … “It is a gift to this world, and we are better off because of it" … “this is a book for every one of every faith… "after reading this book, I have a new and exciting perspective on my life..."It can be seen at the iseternityalreadyhere.org. link.

