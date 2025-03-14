Riser Fitness Secures Expanded Credit Facility to Fuel Club Pilates Growth in the U.S. and Mexico

Riser Fitness, LLC secures expanded funding to accelerate U.S. and international growth through new studio development and acquisitions.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riser Fitness , LLC, a leading multi-unit operator in the boutique fitness industry, announced today that it has secured an expanded credit facility, as the company seeks to accelerate its aggressive expansion both domestically and internationally via new studio development and acquisitions.The credit facility will enable Riser Fitness to pursue rapid U.S. growth and further advance the company’s full-scale launch of Club Pilates in Mexico as the master franchisee, which got underway in 2025.The credit facility is being provided by funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group (“Fortress” or “Fortress funds”)."This expanded facility with Fortress will enable us to reinforce the strength of our platform and the significant opportunities ahead," said Eduardo Lombardi, Executive Director of Riser Fitness. "With this capital, we are well-positioned to scale at an even faster pace while maintaining our high standards for operational excellence."Riser Fitness’ growth trajectory reflects its ability to capitalize on strategic expansion opportunities while executing its vision for building a leading global presence in boutique fitness. The company has already cemented itself as one of the largest operators of Club Pilates franchises in the world, and its move into Mexico represents a major step toward international scale."This is about fueling a bigger vision," said Jeffrey Nash, Executive Director of Riser Fitness. "The combination of Fortress’ continued support and our operational expertise allows us to move quickly in key markets, whether through acquisitions or new development. We’re excited for what’s ahead."“We believe that this credit facility will enable Riser Fitness to accelerate its growth plans, while providing a compelling investment opportunity for Fortress funds,” added Mac Maynard, Director, Fortress Investment Group.With a proven track record, strong financial backing, and an expanding footprint in both U.S. and international markets, Riser Fitness is primed for sustained growth as it continues building the future of boutique fitness.About Riser FitnessRiser Fitness, LLC operates 77 Club Pilates studios across the United States and is actively developing multiple locations internationally, beginning with a nationwide expansion in Mexico. As one of the largest franchisees in the Club Pilates system, Riser is committed to promoting health and wellness through the practice of Pilates. The company has experienced triple-digit annual growth for the last three years running and was recently included on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies. For more information, visit www.riserfitness.com About Fortress Investment GroupFortress Investment Group is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager with approximately $49 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2024. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages assets on behalf of over 2,000 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity, and permanent capital investment strategies.Media Contact for Riser Fitness

