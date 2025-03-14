Summer Training Pre-Registration Open for the For ME Instructional Programming

Pre-registration is open for the For ME Instructional Programming summer trainings.

Schools interested in registering educators should have a principal or instructional leader complete the form to indicate interest in summer trainings by May 16, 2025. In mid-May, schools that have expressed interest will be contacted to confirm participation and provide attendee details. Additional information on training locations and preparation requirements will be shared then.

Since 2018, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has adapted and piloted open-source For ME Instructional Programming for early elementary grades, based on Boston Public Schools’ evidence-based Focus Curricula. These programs are developmentally appropriate, interdisciplinary focused, and aligned with Maine’s learning standards.

Pre-K for ME was launched in 2019.

K for ME was launched in 2021.

1st Grade for ME was launched in 2023.

2nd Grade for ME is being piloted in Maine classrooms currently and will be available for the 2025-2026 school year.

While Maine schools are responsible for purchasing instructional materials, lesson plans and supporting documents are freely available on the Maine DOE’s website. Additionally, the Maine DOE provides initial training to support successful implementation.

Informational Overview

An informational overview of the programs was held via Zoom on January 23, 2025. The session covered program structures and materials needed for implementation. Educators unfamiliar with these programs are strongly encouraged to view the recording here.

Summer Training

Educators, schools, and programs implementing For ME programs in the 2025-2026 school year (pre-K to grade 2) are invited to in-person trainings to build program understanding and implementation success.

Who Should Attend: School administrators (strongly encouraged) Teachers of pre-K, kindergarten, 1st grade, and 2nd grade Special educators, education technicians, and instructional coaches/curriculum leaders working with pre-K to grade 2 teachers

Training Details: Time: Approximately 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day Cost: Free Schedule: Pre-K for ME Initial Training : July 28 and 29 at Hampden Academy; July 30 and 31 in Falmouth on Mackworth Island K for ME Initial Training : July 28 and 29 in the Augusta/Waterville area (exact location TBD) 1st Grade for ME Initial Training : July 30 and 31 in the Augusta/Waterville area (exact location TBD) 2nd Grade for ME Initial Training : July 30 and 31 in the Augusta/Waterville area (exact location TBD) Refresher Training for Pre-K Teachers:

One-day refresher trainings will be offered in mid-August (between August 11 and 22) for teachers who have previously completed the initial Pre-K for ME training.



Don’t forget to complete the summer trainings interest form by May 16, 2025!

For additional information about Pre-K for ME, please contact Marcy.R.Whitcomb@maine.gov.

For additional information about K for ME, 1st Grade for ME, and 2nd Grade for ME, please contact Nicole.Madore@maine.gov.