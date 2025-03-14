OSA Weekly Update - 3/14/2025

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. TIF Correction of Errors

3. Released: Pension Training Video

4. Deadline: Fire State Aid Reporting

5. Avoiding Pitfall: Asset Inventories

6. Deadlines

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



Thank you to everyone who participated in Township Day on Tuesday! Around 1,780 townships held their annual meeting on Tuesday this week where they elected their township officials and set tax levies. To celebrate the occasion, I visited Clearwater Township. It’s important for me to witness local government in action; citizens coming together to make decisions that directly impact their daily lives. If you’re hosting a meeting or event and would like me to attend, please reach out!

2. TIF Correction of Errors



The Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Act allows a county auditor to correct errors or mistakes that result in improper decertification of a district, failure to certify a district, incorrect certification of a district, or failure to correctly compute the amount of increment. County Auditors must notify the State Auditor and Commissioner of Revenue of any corrections made. To learn more, visit the OSA website.

If you have any questions, contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

3. Released: Pension Training Video



A new training video titled “Defined Benefit Plans – Deferred Interest Types and Credit Methods” is available on the OSA website. It explains allowable options for crediting interest to deferred members of fire relief associations with a defined benefit pension plan. Additional training videos can be found by filtering for Pension on the OSA’s Training Videos webpage.

4. Deadline: Fire State Aid Reporting



Form FA-1 must be submitted to the Minnesota Department of Revenue (DOR) by March 17, 2025, to avoid a reduction in fire state aid. A Fire Service Areas report is also posted at the above link, with information on the documentation that the DOR needs to confirm any fire department service area changes. Instructions for completing the form and a list of forms received by the DOR are also provided.

5. Avoiding Pitfall: Asset Inventories

