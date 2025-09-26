OSA Weekly Update - 9/26/2025

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



Thank you, National State Auditors Association (NSAA) Information Technology group and the Minnesota Government Finance Officers Association (MNGFOA), for inviting me to speak at your conferences this week! As usual, the ideas and feedback the attendees shared with me was even more valuable than what I shared with them.

At the NSAA IT Conference, I joined Legislative Auditor Judy Randall in delivering opening remarks. We discussed how we used our IT audit as a case study in how to turn what can be a politicized and stressful process into one that not only improves our work but calms political waters as well.

At the MNGFOA Annual Conference, I presented on the ongoing public finance staff shortage. I highlighted the efforts of our Audit and Reporting Group (AaRG), which has been working to better understand and address this challenge. Attendees had some great ideas for how to respond.

I’d love to visit with your group too! If you would like me to share these presentations or create one special for you, contact Executive Aide Burke Spizale at Burke.Spizale@osa.state.mn.us or (612) 469-4447.

2. Meeting: Fire Relief Association Working Group

The State Auditor’s Fire Relief Association Working Group will hold its final meeting of the year on Sept. 30, from 2 – 3:30 p.m., with options to attend in-person at our office in Saint Paul or remotely via Teams. Meetings will also be livestreamed with recordings and meeting materials available on the OSA website. Topics on the meeting agenda include clarifying service credit provisions for firefighters who return to active service after a break in service, and a final review of the Working Group’s legislative proposals for the 2026 Legislative Session.

3. New: 2025 Audits and Thresholds Webpage

The OSA created a webpage outlining new audit thresholds. The Minnesota Legislature recently changed audit and reporting requirements for Cities, Towns, and Special Districts, effective Aug. 1, 2025, for audits performed in 2026. The audit threshold has been raised to $1,000,000, with annual inflation adjustments. Although the threshold increase may reduce the audit requirements for some entities, certain contracts or grants may still impose audit obligations. All counties must continue annual GAAP audits regardless of revenue. To qualify for aid distributions after Aug. 1, 2025, all financial reports must be submitted on time to the OSA. Click here to learn more.