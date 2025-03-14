Accelerated Timeline For Suffolk Reconstruction Project

Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that the construction of the bridge at the junction of State Route 347 and Nicolls Road (Suffolk County Route 97) is being accelerated and will now start six years earlier than previously planned. Originally scheduled to start in 2034, the Department of Transportation is now progressing the project to begin construction on the bridge in late 2028 to minimize future construction costs while reducing travel times for motorists. Department engineers are currently engaged in the preliminary design phase for a grade separated interchange to better suit the needs of motorists.

“Reliable, accessible transportation is the backbone of every society and is a right every community must have, which is why I’m proud to support and celebrate this much-needed project in Suffolk County.” Governor Hochul said. “This overpass will bring a new driving experience to those who live, work and commute in Suffolk County, and I’m looking forward to seeing its completion. By accelerating this project, we are not only improving safety and efficiency for motorists, but we are also strengthening Long Island’s infrastructure to support future growth and economic development.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul is committed to responding to the needs of the community through investments in transportation infrastructure — and here on Long Island, the community has spoken and the State has listened. The new bridge at Route 347 and Nicolls Road will be coming soon and years ahead of schedule. The State Route 347 corridor is in the process of a major transformation thanks to strong community input coupled with a dedicated Chief Executive, Kathy Hochul, and the team at NYSDOT. This new overpass will bring a whole new driving experience to those who live, work and commute in Suffolk County, and we are excited to move this bridge project forward.”

The bridge project will also reconstruct State Route 347 beyond Nicolls Road for about one mile east through Mark Tree Road. This will better accommodate motorists and emergency vehicles accessing Nicolls Road on their way to school, work, retail shopping centers and nearby Stony Brook University Hospital.

Construction is currently expected to be completed in 2031 and estimated to cost between $110 million and $140 million.

To date, the State Department of Transportation has invested over $200 million towards transforming State Route 347 from an antiquated highway into a 21stCentury boulevard with new travel lanes, a decorative highway median, a shared-use path for multi-modal travel, lush greenery, bus stops with solar powered lighting and enhanced safety features. Six projects have already been completed stretching from State Route 454 (Veterans Memorial Highway) to Hallock Road and at the intersection with State Route 112. A seventh section, which will reconstruct the thoroughfare between Hallock Road and Nicolls Road, is currently expected to begin this summer.

Nicolls Road is a Suffolk County limited access highway stretching from Montauk Highway in Bayport on the South Shore to State Route 25A in historic Stony Brook on the North Shore. It offers connections to residences, commercial shopping, the Ammerman Campus of Suffolk County Community College and Stony Brook University’s flagship campus and award-winning hospital.

Following the bridge’s completion, additional improvements on State Route 347 will take place from Mark Tree Road to Old Town Road and from Old Town Road to State Route 25A, all within the Town of Brookhaven.

State Senator Anthony Palumbo said “Today's announcement by Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation to accelerate the overpass project at State Route 347 and Nicolls Road by six years is great news for our region and local residents. These thoroughfares are a gateway to the State's flagship University at Stony Brook and are important roadways for the area's businesses, residents and college students. The acceleration of this project underscores the Governor's understanding of the need to invest in Long Island's infrastructure projects.”

State Senator Dean Murray said “I'm very excited that the Route 347 and Nicolls Road bridge project has been expedited and is now targeted for 2028. This is a major project that will impact both commuters and businesses. I very much appreciate the NYSDOT making this a priority.”

Assemblymember Rebecca Kassay said “We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her commitment to upgrading Brookhaven’s roads and investing in Long Island’s essential infrastructure. The 347 Reconstruction Project is critical to our district: reducing traffic congestion upon completion; improving the look and feel of this state highway; further managing stormwater to mitigate flooding; and helping to make 347 safer for cyclists and pedestrians. I thank the NYSDOT for responding to our district’s residents who have long advocated for Route 347 improvements and an overpass at Nicolls Road. I will continue to collaborate with the Governor, NYSDOT, local government officials, and my constituents to see that this project improves residents’ and visitors’ experience on our roads.”

Assemblymember Doug Smith said, “The acceleration of this critical infrastructure project is welcome news for Suffolk County residents, businesses, and commuters. The improvements to State Route 347 and Nicolls Road will enhance safety, reduce congestion, and support our local economy. I appreciate Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation for recognizing the importance of this project and working to deliver these much-needed upgrades years ahead of schedule.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “For more than a decade I have advocated for this project to be prioritized. This bridge will help alleviate the traffic congestion that has plagued Route 347, improve the quality of life for the surrounding residents and increase safety in the area. Thank you to DOT for accelerating this project and we hope to see some real progress in the newly designated time frame.”

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico said, “Today’s news is extremely positive, logical and gratifying for all those who have rallied for this proposal. Investments in our infrastructure create good-paying jobs and provide solutions for our collective future. Here we will eliminate a traffic choke point for Brookhaven’s residents to the only Level one Trauma Center in Suffolk County at Stony Brook Hospital. Brookhaven certainly appreciates this news and thanks all those involved in moving this project up.”

Stony Brook University Interim President Richard McCormack said “On any given day, we have tens of thousands of students, faculty, staff and patients commuting to our university and hospital. An elevated bridge at State Route 347 and Nicolls Road will significantly reduce traffic at this major intersection and we thank the Governor and Commissioner Dominguez for accelerating this critical infrastructure project.”

