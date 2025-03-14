Electrical Grid Monitoring™ Announces Agustin Olivero to Join Leadership Team as CFO

Experienced financial executive joins Electrical Grid Monitoring's leadership team to serve as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing global financial operations.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electrical Grid Monitoring™ (EGM) Inc. ( http://www.egm.net ) welcomes Agustin Olivero as its Chief Financial Officer responsible for managing all aspects of the company’s finance and accounting divisions, including cash flow, financial planning, budget and taxation issues. He will also play a key role in assisting with the implementation of EGM’s strategic initiatives.Mr. Olivero joins EGM after serving as the Group Controller for several international renewable energy companies in the U.S. between 2018 and 2025, including SunRock Distributed Generation and Origis Energy. Prior to that, he held key financial positions at various technology companies, including Abengoa, S.A., a multinational provider of infrastructure for energy and power plants, where he served as Divisional CFO for North America. Mr. Olivero’s extensive financial expertise spans accounting, treasury, taxation, and audit management in both the U.S. and abroad, as well as the oversight and enforcement of financial controls and policies.“As we continue to build a management team capable of taking EGM to the next level, we are excited that Agustin has joined us,” said EGM Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Alex Levran. “Agustin will focus on the financial management of EGM’s resources, including oversight of quarterly and annual reports to our Board of Directors and investors, and will assume a leadership role in strengthening and enforcing the company’s financial controls as we continue to grow.”“I am excited to be an early addition to the EGM team as the company positions itself to take advantage of the tremendous growth opportunities in the utilities market,” Mr. Olivero said. “I look forward to contributing to the financial growth of EGM and to leading the finance team as we help move EGM Inc. to the next level.”About EGMElectrical Grid Monitoring™ (EGM) Inc. is the leading technology company with innovative Transmission & Distribution (T&D) grid management solutions that include sensing, communication, and analytics components. Meta-Alert™ the EGM Monitoring System, delivers useful information to manage both overhead and underground utility grids. EGM Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida, United States. For more information, please visit ( https://egm.net/ ) or www.egm.net

