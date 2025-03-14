Electrical Grid Monitoring™ Announces David Costello and Michael Spoor to Join Board

EGM announces board appointment of two highly successful industry leaders as it continues to build a strategic team of utility experts.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electrical Grid Monitoring™ Announces David Costello and Michael Spoor to Join BoardMiami, Florida – March 14, 2025-- Electrical Grid Monitoring™ (EGM) Inc. ( http://www.egm.net ) is pleased to announce two appointments to its Board of Directors:• David Costello has joined the EGM board as its independent Chairman. Mr. Costello retired from Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc. (SEL) after nearly 30 years of service holding multiple leadership positions within the organization, including serving as its Chief Sales and Services Officer during his last seven years with the company. During his time at SEL, Mr. Costello held executive positions with responsibilities spanning its global engineering services division as well as global sales, customer service and technical support. Prior to joining SEL, Mr. Costello held technical positions with Central and Southwest Services and Central Power and Light.• Michael G. Spoor, P.E. President, MG Spoor Consulting joins our board with over 36 years of experience in the electric utility industry. Mr. Spoor retired from Florida Power and Light Company (FPL), after having served in various executive positions with the company, including Vice President of Transmission, and his last role as Vice President of Gulf Power, which is now part of Florida Power & Light. FPL is America’s largest electric utility that sells more power than any other utility, and is part of NextEra Energy, a leading clean energy company. Mr. Spoor brings extensive transmission, distribution and substation experience to the board as well as a wide-ranging background in operations, technology, compliance, reliability, construction, maintenance and restoration of services.“We are fortunate to have these two highly successful industry leaders on our board as we continue to build our strategic team of experts in the utility industry,” said EGM Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Alex Levran. “Each will bring unique background and experience to EGM, with Mr. Costello having served in an executive role at one of the largest vendors to the utilities market and with Mr. Spoor having held important leadership positions at the largest utility company in the United States. In addition to further opening the utility market to EGM, we will rely on Messrs. Costello and Spoor to assist with defining our strategic vision and to help steer our future success. They will also focus on strengthening the company’s corporate governance and facilitating effective communication between the board and EGM’s executive team,” Dr. Levran added.About EGMElectrical Grid Monitoring™ (EGM) Inc. is the leading technology company with innovative Transmission & Distribution (T&D) grid management solutions that include sensing, communication, and analytics components. Meta-Alert™ the EGM Monitoring System, delivers useful information to manage both overhead and underground utility grids. EGM Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida, United States. For more information, please visit ( https://egm.net/ ) or www.egm.net

