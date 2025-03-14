Submit Release
News Search

There were 663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,903 in the last 365 days.

Pipe collapses on West River Road between Worland and US 16/20; closure in place for all vehicles in excess of 10,000 pounds

The north end of West River Road (WY433) is closed until further notice to all traffic in excess of 10,000 pounds due to a collapsed pipe at milepost 16.77, south of West River Road’s intersection with U.S. 16/20, north of Worland. Additionally, except for local traffic, the road closure is between mileposts 12.7 and 18.5. All traffic exceeding 10,000 pounds are required to use U.S. 16/20 between Worland and Basin (through Manderson) until further notice

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pipe collapses on West River Road between Worland and US 16/20; closure in place for all vehicles in excess of 10,000 pounds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more