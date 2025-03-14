52 More Students Qualify for RTX MATHCOUNTS® National Competition

The 2025 Texas national competitors, coach and representatives from the Texas Society of Professional Engineers. MATHCOUNTS Competition Series logo

Thirteen more states announced their national competitors this week.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MATHCOUNTS® Foundation hosted its first round of state competitions this weekend. Arkansas, the Department of Defense, Hawaii, Maine, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont and Wisconsin have announced their top students who will advance to the 2025 RTX MATHCOUNTS National Competition in May:

• From Arkansas: Ryan Fan of Fayetteville, Vivek Kalyankar of Fayetteville, Evan Ning of Fayetteville and Charles Yao of Conway.

• From the Department of Defense: Narmin Guliyeva of Ankara, Turkey; Taeyul Kim of Manana, Bahrain; Nathan Liang of Wiesbaden, Germany; and Lucas Sze of Okinawa, Japan.

• From Hawaii: Taehwan Jeon, Hilohak Kwak, Isaac Qian and Thien Tran, all from Honolulu.

• From Maine: Ana Kanitkar of Falmouth, Connor Kirkham of Falmouth, Anna McClary of Hermon and Poppy Sandin of Bar Harbor.

• From Missouri: Lucas Lai of Columbia, Kevin Shi of St. Louis, Charles Yong of Chesterfield and Jay Zhou of Chesterfield.

• From Montana: Titus Gilder of Missoula, Otis Heggem of Billings, Kaleb Houtz of Great Falls and Evan Newcomer of Missoula.

• From Nevada: Solomon Dumont of Las Vegas, Aaron Lei of Reno, Leeoz Nebat of Henderson and Maxwell Tsai of Las Vegas.

• From New Mexico: Mark Goldman, Daniel He, Iris Huang and Patrick McArdle, all from Albuquerque.

• From New York: Derrick Chen of Great Neck, Victor Yang of Great Neck, Hanru Zhang of Jericho and Ryan Zhang of Jericho.

• From South Dakota: Seth Chaplin of Sioux Falls, Laukia Gundewar of Aberdeen, Cohwen Heimann of Aberdeen and Maxwell Wang of Sioux Falls.

• From Texas: Nathan Liu of Richardson, Ayush Narayan of Plano, Shaheem Samsudeen of Plano and James Stewart of Southlake.

• From Vermont: Mohid Ali of South Burlington, Vivek Chadive of South Burlington, Joshua Kratze of St. Johnsbury and Albert Zhang of South Burlington.

• From Wisconsin: Lucy Chen of Fitchburg, Junhao Feng of Milwaukee, August Reeder of Fitchburg and Jiyan Singh of River Hills.

These state competitions are the third level of competition in the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series for students in sixth through eighth grade. The Mathletes® attending were top performers at the school level who also scored highly at one of 500 local chapter competitions in February.

The competitions involved:

• a 40-minute, 30-problem Sprint Round without calculators to test accuracy

• a 30-minute, eight-problem Target Round with calculators to test mathematical reasoning

• a 20-minute, 10-problem Team round with calculators to test teamwork skills

• an optional Countdown Round—a fast-paced oral competition

All MATHCOUNTS state competitions are organized by volunteer coordinators who receive support from the MATHCOUNTS national staff. Thirty-seven more U.S. states and territories will announce 148 more national competitors this month after hosting their state competitions.

The RTX MATHCOUNTS National Competition will take place in Washington, D.C. from May 10-12. Over 200 total Mathletes will vie for the title of National Champion, an honor that comes with a $20,000 college scholarship.

“We can’t wait to welcome these talented problem solvers to Washington in May,” said Kristen Chandler, executive director of the MATHCOUNTS Foundation. “Reaching the national level of competition is an impressive feat, one that we’re excited to celebrate with the support of RTX.”

About MATHCOUNTS:

MATHCOUNTS is a non-profit organization that strives to engage middle school students of all ability and interest levels in fun, challenging math programs to expand their academic and professional opportunities. Middle school students exist at a critical juncture in which their love for mathematics must be nurtured, or their fear of mathematics must be overcome. MATHCOUNTS provides free, high-quality resources to educators and enriching, extracurricular opportunities to students to lay a foundation for future success. Learn more about scholarships, programs and math resources at www.mathcounts.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.