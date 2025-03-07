24 Students Qualify for RTX MATHCOUNTS® National Competition

The Alabama team after their state competition. From left to right: Austin Lu, Jessie Shi, Minlu Wang-He and Henry Gladden

Six states announced their national competitors this week.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MATHCOUNTS® Foundation hosted its first round of state competitions this weekend. Alabama, Connecticut, Kansas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and South Carolina have announced their top students who will advance to the 2025 RTX MATHCOUNTS National Competition in May:

• From Alabama: Henry Gladden of Mobile, Austin Lu of Birmingham, Jessie Shi of Vestavia and Minlu Wang-He of Auburn.

• From Connecticut: Hayden Hughes of Newtown, Ethan Shi of Riverside, Alex Svoronos of Greenwich and Elaine Zhou of Hamden.

• From Kansas: Haidan Anderson of Overland Park, Ruby Jiang of Lawrence, Christopher Spencer of Manhattan and Jayden Xue of Overland Park.

• From Massachusetts: Eric Huang of Acton, Shlok Mukund of Lexington, Brandon Ni of Lexington and Soham Samanta of Medford.

• From Rhode Island: Kahlan Anderson of the Wheeler School, Julian Bernhoft of Providence, Colin Hegstrom of Providence and Theodora Watson of Barrington.

• From South Carolina: Yukai Hu of Elgin, Justin Peng of Clemson, Geonhoo Shim of Columbia and Aaron Wang of Mount Pleasant.

These state competitions are the third level of competition in the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series for students in sixth through eighth grade. The Mathletes® attending were top performers at the school level who also scored highly at one of 500 local chapter competitions in February.

The competitions involved:

• a 40-minute, 30-problem Sprint Round without calculators to test accuracy

• a 30-minute, eight-problem Target Round with calculators to test mathematical reasoning

• a 20-minute, 10-problem Team round with calculators to test teamwork skills

• an optional Countdown Round—a fast-paced oral competition

All MATHCOUNTS state competitions are organized by volunteer coordinators who receive support from the MATHCOUNTS national staff. Fifty more U.S. states and territories will announce 200 more national competitors this month after hosting their state competitions.

The RTX MATHCOUNTS National Competition will take place in Washington, D.C. from May 10-12. Over 200 total Mathletes will vie for the title of National Champion, an honor that comes with a $20,000 college scholarship.

“We can’t wait to welcome these talented problem solvers to Washington in May,” said Kristen Chandler, executive director of the MATHCOUNTS Foundation. “Reaching the national level of competition is an impressive feat, one that we’re excited to celebrate with the support of RTX.”

About MATHCOUNTS:

MATHCOUNTS is a non-profit organization that strives to engage middle school students of all ability and interest levels in fun, challenging math programs to expand their academic and professional opportunities. Middle school students exist at a critical juncture in which their love for mathematics must be nurtured, or their fear of mathematics must be overcome. MATHCOUNTS provides free, high-quality resources to educators and enriching, extracurricular opportunities to students to lay a foundation for future success. Learn more about scholarships, programs and math resources at www.mathcounts.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.