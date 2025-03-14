Ray Roberts Lake State Park Welcomes the 2025 Bassmaster Classic March 21-23

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

PILOT POINT — The 2025 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Under Armour heads March 21-23 to Lake Ray Roberts near the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Ray Roberts Lake State Park’s — Isle du Bois Unit is the designated boat launching site for the 56 anglers scheduled to compete in this year’s event.

Texas State Parks will waive park entrance fees for event spectators at Isle du Bois during the event and the public is welcome for the Tournament Takeoff ceremonies at 7:30 a.m. each morning.

Since Isle du Bois Boat Ramp will close for public use March 19-23, boaters are encouraged to use the other ramps located around the lake. The Isle du Bois swim beach will also be closed during those same days. Visitors are encouraged to use the swim beach at Johnson Branch during the event.

This year’s Bassmaster Classic is the fourth to be held in Texas. Lake Ray Roberts also hosted the 2021 Bassmaster Classic, while previous competitions were held on Lake Texoma in 1979 and Lake Conroe in 2017.

Ray Roberts has produced six Legacy class ShareLunker entries (more than 13 lbs.) including the current lake record largemouth bass of 15.18 lbs., caught in March 2015. Three Strike King Elite class bass (over 10 pounds) were accepted into the Toyota ShareLunker program in 2024. In 2024, TPWD hatcheries stocked 347,000 Lonestar bass, Texas’ selectively bred Florida Bass descended from ShareLunker bass (more than 13 lbs.).

Visit the Ray Roberts Lake State Park website for more information about the park and what it has to offer.