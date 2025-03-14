Two State Water Infrastructure Authority Committees to meet March 19
Two State Water Infrastructure Authority committees will meet via Webex on Wednesday, March 19 as indicated below. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.
In accordance with GS 143-318.13, an in-person listening station will be available for each meeting in Room 826V on the 8th floor of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh 27603, for those who cannot access the meeting virtually.
Meeting of the Master Plan Update Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority
WHEN: Wednesday, March 19, 2025, 10 am – 12 pm
WHERE: Via Webex only
Online:
https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m4f2445f30c84fd1f7e5b164d19368720
Event Password: NCDWI
By Phone: 415.655.0003
Access Code: 2433 565 0828
Agenda:
https://www.deq.nc.gov/water-infrastructure/mpuc-1-28-25-agenda-final/open
Meeting of the Viable Utility Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority
WHEN: Wednesday, March 19, 2025, 1-3 pm
WHERE: Via Webex only
Online:
https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m6d71d574abc78e2c7e97618a49797…
Event Password: NCDWI
By Phone: 415.655.0003
Access Code: 2424 968 5409
Agenda:
https://www.deq.nc.gov/water-infrastructure/march-19-2025-vuc-agenda-final/open
