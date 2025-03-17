38% of in-house lawyers have experienced burnout in the last 12 months, Juro survey finds

Burnout levels are too high for in-house lawyers

According to a Juro survey of 160 in-house lawyers, 38% have experienced burnout in the last 12 months, with 15% reporting burnout right now.

Vendors bringing solutions to market need to work harder than ever to make sure the benefits brought by AI and technology are actually realised by end-users” — Richard Mabey

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new survey, resource constraints and a turbulent few years have seen stress and burnout levels amongst in-house lawyers climb to new heights.38% of in-house lawyers have experienced burnout in the last 12 months, with 15% reporting burnout right now.London and Boston-based intelligent contracting platform Juro surveyed 160 in-house lawyers, the majority of whom were either GCs or Heads of Legal, and found that stress levels were increasing twice as fast as they were decreasing (three times faster for the most senior lawyers at their companies).69% of respondents expected their legal team to remain the same size or shrink, rather than grow, in the year ahead. 42% have been directly involved in layoffs or reductions in force in the past two years, and half of this group reported negative effects on their mental health as a result.Due to these pressures, in-house lawyers are reconsidering their working arrangements. 75% are either interested or strongly enthusiastic about switching to a 4-day work week. 26% already work fully remotely, and only 2% believe that working five days a week in the office should be the norm.While adoption of new technologies like generative AI has been enthusiastic in the legal profession, it seems that the benefits for lawyers have yet to translate to improvements in work-life balance.Juro made a donation to LawCare , the mental health charity for the legal sector, for every survey submission from an in-house lawyer.You can read the full findings and analysis in the report: ‘ The State of In-house 2025 ’.Juro CEO & Co-founder, Richard Mabey, said: “In-house legal is supposed to offer a better work-life balance than private practice, and yet levels of stress and burnout are concerningly high. Vendors bringing solutions to market need to work harder than ever to make sure the benefits brought by AI and technology are actually realised by end-users.”

