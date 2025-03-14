Savannah College of Art & Design Unveils Groundbreaking XR Women Student Chapter to Shape Future Tech Leaders

XR Women partners with SCAD XR Women Logo

SCAD's partnership with XR Women is a great initiative for our game development and ARVR community.” — Dr. Robyn-Ann, Professor of Interactive Design at SCAD

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XR Women Global proudly announces the establishment of its second Student Chapter at Savannah College of Art and Design ( SCAD ), marking a significant step in empowering students in the XR field. SCAD joins the Ringling College of Art and Design in the Student Chapter initiative, which is designed to empower students to engage with and learn from the global XR Women community, offering them unparalleled opportunities to build confidence, grow their professional networks, and learn about real-world applications of XR technologies.XR Women’s Mission to EducateAt the heart of XR Women’s mission is learning, driving our commitment to engage with educational institutions to create unparalleled opportunities for students in the burgeoning XR space. In addition to the Ringling and SCAD Student Chapters, XR Women currently hosts an intern from the Rutgers University Institute for Women’s Leadership, and student researchers from the University of Houston’s CougAR Lab will be conducting ethnographic research with XR Women in the coming months.XR Women’s weekly event series in the metaverse, Wednesdays with XR Women, provides a platform for women in the industry from around the world to share their knowledge, experience, and personal journey with XR and AI in real-time. In addition to soaking up learning from the guest speakers, attendees establish professional relationships and networks that can buoy their careers and meet potential collaborators and business partners in the community. An active Slack channel facilitates conversations and information sharing outside the events. XR Women’s annual in-person gatherings are pivotal in strengthening professional relationships and fostering collaboration. In 2025, these include the Thrive in 2025 Symposium, a 3-day event held at Ringling College in February with workshops, exhibitions, panels, networking opportunities, and a visit to the State College of Florida Advanced Technology Center and the Fifth Annual XR Women Awards Ceremony, which will be held at the Augmented World Expo in Long Beach California on June 11. Student Leadership and Opportunities The formation of the XR Women Student Chapter at SCAD was led by student Ned Shoaei, who will serve as President, with Valentina Rosas as Co-President. “I’ve always believed in the power of community—it’s what keeps me moving forward. At SCAD, I helped bring together a small but strong group of XR women, all driven by curiosity and a passion for emerging tech. We’re here to learn, create, and explore together. XR is for all, and at its core, it’s about one thing: community,” said Shoaei.Dr. Robyn-Ann Potanin, Professor in the Department of Interactive Design and Game Development at SCAD, remarked, "SCAD's new business student club 'XR Women' is a great initiative for our game development and ARVR community. I can see women from other disciplines, such as Interactive Design, Animation and Film, joining. This is an educational, creative, as well as collaborative opportunity for SCAD students to network across the United States in the field of Extended Reality. Ned and Valentina are passionate about running workshops for the benefit of all XR practitioners at SCAD."The Student Chapters enhance XR Women's outreach to educational institutions, connect students to the professional XR landscape, and provide them with invaluable resources, mentorship, and opportunities within the industry. XR Women is excited to inspire the next generation of XR leaders.Weekly EngagementXR Women continues to host weekly events in 3D virtual environments every Wednesday from 11:45 AM to 1:00 PM ET. These sessions are accessible via laptop or VR headset through platforms such as ENGAGE and Frame, focusing on building a supportive global community, enhancing confidence, and providing comprehensive learning about the XR industry and its applications. Co-founder Julie Smithson remarked, “XR Women is excited to launch a new student chapter, breaking barriers with education without borders to provide students with global opportunities in immersive technology. This collaboration will empower the next generation with mentorship, hands-on learning, and real-world connections, equipping them with the skills to lead in the evolving XR landscape.” “At our weekly events in virtual worlds, XR Women hosts some of the most talented and accomplished professionals working in XR technologies today. Having the opportunity to listen to these women detail their projects, talk about their personal journeys, and describe the technicalities of their work is an extraordinary learning opportunity. Each week is a master class in navigating the field of XR,” says Co-Founder Dr. Karen Alexander.Join us in shaping the future of XR!For more information or to get involved, please contactKaren Alexander, PhD: Karen@XRconnectED.com

