SantimPay Wins Prestigious Global Brand Frontier Award for Most Innovative Payment Solutions in Ethiopia, 2024

Santimpay Team with Award Trophy & Certificate from Boston Brand Research & Media The Team at Santimpay Financial Solution

SantimPay Financial Solution wins the Most Innovative Payment Solutions – Ethiopia, 2024 from the Global Brand Frontier Awards by Boston Brand Research & Media.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SantimPay Financial Solution, S.C. , a leading innovator in digital payment systems, has been honored as the winner of the "Most Innovative Payment Solutions – Ethiopia, 2024" from the prestigious Global Brand Frontier Awards , conducted by Boston Brand Research & Media . This award underscores SantimPay's commitment to revolutionizing payment solutions, fostering a seamless and cashless economy, and addressing critical payment challenges faced by businesses and consumers in Ethiopia.The Global Brand Frontier Awards, known for recognizing exceptional companies across industries worldwide, celebrate brands that demonstrate innovation, leadership, and a commitment to excellence. SantimPay Financial Solution’s innovative approach to simplifying payment systems for both businesses and consumers has positioned it as a leader in Ethiopia’s financial technology landscape.Shivakumar, President & CEO of Boston Brand Research & Media, commended SantimPay’s achievement: "SantimPay Financial Solution exemplifies what it means to lead with innovation and purpose. Their commitment to addressing payment challenges in Ethiopia has not only modernized the financial ecosystem but also set a standard for excellence in the fintech space. This recognition is a testament to their vision, perseverance, and positive impact on the industry."Tensaye Desalegn, Chief Executive Officer of SantimPay Financial Solution, shared his gratitude and outlined the company’s vision: "Here we are because of our diligent and cooperative teamwork. We still have a lot of work ahead of us, and this is not the end. We want to replace the current payment ecosystem with one that is inventive and easy to use, one that will address the payment issues facing our continent and nation. I'm proud of the SantimPay team for contributing everything they could to ensure the smooth and useful operation of our product."SantimPay’s innovative offerings include a secure and compliant suite of payment solutions, such as mPOS, UPI, Payment Gateway, and loyalty systems. With a user-centric approach, the company aims to simplify transactions locally and internationally while empowering businesses of all sizes to thrive in the digital economy.About SantimPay Financial SolutionSantimPay Financial Solutions S.C. is a secure and compliant payment system operator, licensed under the National Bank's Payment System Proclamation No. 718/2011, dedicated to simplifying transactions between customers and merchants locally and internationally. Offering a comprehensive suite of payment solutions, including mPOS, UPI, Payment Gateway, and loyalty systems, SantimPay caters to businesses of all sizes with a focus on user-friendly, secure, and reliable services. With a team bringing over 100 years of combined experience, the company is committed to driving innovation, enabling fast and seamless transactions, and fostering the growth of a cashless, connected economy while helping businesses thrive in an increasingly digital world.About Boston Brand Research & MediaBoston Brand Research & Media is a premier global consulting and media organization renowned for its innovative research and comprehensive branding solutions. The company delivers insightful perspectives and analyses on industry-leading brands that shape the future of their markets. With a commitment to recognizing excellence, Boston Brand Research & Media highlights companies that demonstrate visionary leadership, exceptional offerings, and groundbreaking innovations.About the Global Brand Frontier AwardsThe Global Brand Frontier Awards, organized by Boston Brand Research & Media, celebrate outstanding brands across diverse industries worldwide. These awards recognize companies that demonstrate innovation, leadership, and a commitment to excellence, serving as a global benchmark for success. The awards aim to inspire businesses to strive for greater achievements and innovation in their respective fields. To nominate your company or business leader for the 2025 awards, please visit this link.For More Information, Please Contact:

