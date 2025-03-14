Submit Release
Cargomatic Recognized for Excellence in Logistics Technology and Innovation

This is a testament to not only our accomplishments, but also our incredible team, valued customers and trusted partners who all collaborate together on a daily basis to drive our mission forward.”
— Cargomatic CEO Rich Gerstein
LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cargomatic, a leading short-haul logistics provider, today announced it has been recognized as "Local Freight Carrier of the Year" by Logistics Tech Outlook. This award underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and efficiency in short-haul logistics, reinforcing its role as a leader in seamless freight movement across the United States’ most complex supply chains.

“At Cargomatic, we are on a mission to revolutionize the short-haul transportation and technology landscape,” stated Cargomatic CEO Rich Gerstein. “This recognition is a testament to not only our accomplishments, but also our incredible team, valued customers and trusted partners who all collaborate together on a daily basis to drive our mission forward.”

With a hybrid operating model that features subsidiary-owned assets and a network of over 35,000 vetted drivers, Cargomatic ensures reliability, scalability and adaptability in an ever-evolving market, offering flexible solutions for drayage, LTL, FTL, transload and storage services.

Operating in over 50 major U.S. markets, including the top 20 ports, the company leverages its proprietary, cutting-edge technology to simplify supply chain complexities while maintaining a steadfast focus on service excellence.

For more information, visit www.cargomatic.com.

