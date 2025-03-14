Cargomatic Recognized for Excellence in Logistics Technology and Innovation

This is a testament to not only our accomplishments, but also our incredible team, valued customers and trusted partners who all collaborate together on a daily basis to drive our mission forward.” — Cargomatic CEO Rich Gerstein

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cargomatic, a leading short-haul logistics provider, today announced it has been recognized as " Local Freight Carrier of the Year " by Logistics Tech Outlook. This award underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and efficiency in short-haul logistics, reinforcing its role as a leader in seamless freight movement across the United States’ most complex supply chains.“At Cargomatic, we are on a mission to revolutionize the short-haul transportation and technology landscape,” stated Cargomatic CEO Rich Gerstein. “This recognition is a testament to not only our accomplishments, but also our incredible team, valued customers and trusted partners who all collaborate together on a daily basis to drive our mission forward.”With a hybrid operating model that features subsidiary-owned assets and a network of over 35,000 vetted drivers, Cargomatic ensures reliability, scalability and adaptability in an ever-evolving market, offering flexible solutions for drayage, LTL, FTL, transload and storage services.Operating in over 50 major U.S. markets, including the top 20 ports, the company leverages its proprietary, cutting-edge technology to simplify supply chain complexities while maintaining a steadfast focus on service excellence.For more information, visit www.cargomatic.com

