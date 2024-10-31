Cargomatic Named a "Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation 2024” by the Women in Trucking Association

When you prioritize quality and remove bias within an organization, you create a truly inclusive and diverse environment that unlocks the full potential of your team.” — Cargomatic CEO Rich Gerstein

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cargomatic , a leader in short-haul logistics, is honored to be named one of the "Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation 2024" by the Women in Trucking (WIT) Association. This recognition marks the second consecutive year Cargomatic has earned the distinction, highlighting its commitment to fostering gender diversity, providing competitive compensation and supporting professional growth for employees throughout the transportation industry.This prestigious award celebrates companies that prioritize workplace equity, support career advancement and create a must-needed work-life environment for women in transportation. At Cargomatic, these values drive a company culture focused on inclusivity and opportunity, reinforcing the organization’s dedication to the advancement and empowerment of its diverse team members.“We’re incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Women in Trucking Association for the second year in a row,” said Laura Lucas, Cargomatic Chief People Officer. “At Cargomatic, we know our strength lies in the diversity and talent of our people. We are committed to building a workplace where all employees can thrive, and this is a powerful affirmation of our dedication to that mission.”Cargomatic CEO Rich Gerstein stated, "When you prioritize quality and remove bias within an organization, you create a truly inclusive and diverse environment that unlocks the full potential of your team. I have worked tirelessly to build this blueprint for success throughout my career, and the recognition from WIT reflects our entire leadership’s unwavering commitment to these values. I am deeply proud and grateful for what we have learned and the progress we’ve made together."Cargomatic extends its sincere appreciation to everyone who participated in making this achievement possible and looks forward to further strengthening its role as an inclusive workplace. As Cargomatic continues to grow and innovate, the company remains focused on creating a supportive environment where employees can flourish and contribute meaningfully to the transportation industry.

