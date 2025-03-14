Governor announces two judicial appointments 

SANTA FE – Today, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointment of two judges to fill vacancies on the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court following the retirements of Honorable Linda S. Rogers and Honorable Frank A. Sedillo.

A graduate of the University of New Mexico School of Law, Andrea Gunderson, of Albuquerque, currently serves as a special commissioner on the 2nd Judicial District Court conducting hearings on behalf of District Children’s Court Judges in areas of abuse and neglect, juvenile delinquency, and mental health commitments, among other things. Gunderson was admitted to the New Mexico State Bar in 2006.

Ramon Maestas, of Albuquerque, currently serves as the Chief Clerk for the New Mexico Court of Appeals. Maestas graduated from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 2015. He was admitted to the New Mexico bar in 2015 and the New York bar in 2018.

The judicial terms of Andrea Gunderson and Ramon Maestas will commence on March 15.