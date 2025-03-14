Public Comment Period Open for 2025 Capitalization Rates

The Department will accept comments on the 2025 capitalization rates for 20 days after posting. We will post a response to each written comment we receive within 20 days of the close of the comment period ending on April 4, 2025. Comments can be emailed to DORUtilityForms@mt.gov.

