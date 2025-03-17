DocHub Releases Powerful New Features to Enhance Document Management and Signing Experience

New features in DocHub

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DocHub, an online platform for editing, signing, and sharing PDFs, is excited to announce innovative new features launched throughout 2024 and early 2025. As part of airSlate’s automation tools, DocHub continues to streamline digital document tasks for millions of users worldwide. The latest updates demonstrate commitment to improving efficiency and security in an era where digital solutions are essential.DocHub introduces new features designed to simplify workflows and improve document handling. Here’s what they offer:1. Envelopes. Users can now upload multiple files at once and group them into a single “envelope” or keep them as individual documents within a set.2. Attachment Fields. DocHub now supports fields where signers are requested to upload images or files. Once the document is complete, these attachments become downloadable.3. In-Person Signing. This feature enables users to pass device control to a signer who is physically present for swift and secure signature collection on both desktop and mobile.4. Bulk Sending. This feature enables users to send documents to multiple recipients simultaneously by importing a contact list.These features are now live and available to Pro users . Free users can explore basic functionality, while Pro subscribers unlock DocHub’s premium capabilities. DocHub has enhanced its organization management features, providing more efficient tools for adding users, tracking documents, and managing projects. These improvements enable seamless collaboration for teams of all sizes, from small businesses to larger organizations."DocHub is committed to making digital document management as seamless and efficient as possible,” said Albert Lardizabal, Sr. Director of Product at DocHub. “These latest features reflect our dedication to empowering users with smarter tools that simplify workflows, enhance collaboration, and improve security. Whether you’re an individual user or managing an entire organization, DocHub continues to evolve to meet your needs”.DocHub’s latest updates aim to empower users by providing intuitive, efficient, and secure document management solutions. As part of airSlate’s suite of tools, DocHub leverages cutting-edge automation technology to facilitate transition from paper-based processes to fully digital workflows.For more information, visit www.dochub.com ABOUT DOCHUBDocHub is an online platform for editing, signing, and sharing PDF documents effortlessly. As part of airSlate's suite of automation tools, DocHub is committed to delivering a seamless, efficient, and secure digital document management experience to millions of users worldwide.

