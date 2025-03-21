CAHME Announces the Initial Accreditation of American Public University's Master of Science in Healthcare Administration

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

CAHME’s mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally” — Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE , PA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of American Public University System for its Master of Science in Healthcare Administration (MSHA) for a three-year term.

“Achieving CAHME accreditation is a testament to the excellence and rigor of our healthcare management program,” said Dr. Brian Freeland, Dean of the School of STEM and School of Health Sciences at APUS. “This accreditation assures that we meet the highest standards of academic quality and professional relevance, providing our students with a robust foundation for their careers.”

APUS’s Master of Science in Healthcare Administration program develops students’ capacity to lead a healthcare workforce and provide quality patient-centered care.

Dr. Meagan Wilson, Associate Dean for the School of Health Sciences, STEM, and the Department Chair for Healthcare Administration for APUS said, “By focusing on leadership skills, core competencies, and essential soft skills like emotional intelligence, we ensure our graduates are ready for success in healthcare management. Together, we are shaping the next generation of healthcare leaders for a global society."

"CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a complex and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME. “The program meets rigorous standards set by leading academics and practitioners. We recognize their commitment to the field.”

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 157 academic programs in management which have broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a rich, 33-year history and vibrant community of over 153,000 alumni from more than 80 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning1. APUS is in the top 11% for students’ return on educational investment, compared to 4,500 colleges and universities nationwide, according to the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (2022)2.

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

1. APUS has been honored with the online Learning Consortium’s Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and is a five-time recipient of the consortium’s Effective Practice Award https://www.apus.edu/newsroom/awards/.

2. Ranking based on 20-year net present value (NPV) https://cew.georgetown.edu/cew-reports/roi2022/.

American Public University System, American Public University, and American Military University are not affiliated with American University or the U.S. Military.

APUS

Meg Sheeley

Manager, Public Relations

MSheeley@apus.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.