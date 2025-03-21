Following 30 Years of Outstanding Service, Miller's Furniture of Plain City Rebrands to Millwest Amish Furniture.

Millwest Storefront Service at Millwest Customer Support at Millwest

In late 2024, the company Miller’s Furniture of Plain City rebranded to Millwest Amish Furniture. Here’s what you need to know.

PLAIN CITY, OH, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millwest Amish Furniture - The Miller’s Furniture legacy began 30 years ago when Harold and Betty Miller took on the adventure of starting their own business. Having come from the Amish community, the pair possessed valuable knowledge of Amish craftsmanship and its quality. Betty Miller spearheaded the opening of Miller's Furniture, a family-owned establishment with the intention to proudly serve the Plain City community.After 28 years of steady, trusted service, Harold and Betty passed the Miller’s Furniture legacy to the next generation in 2022. They still lend a helping hand in all locations. Daughter, Luceeta, and her husband, Terry now oversee three additional Miller’s Furniture stores sprinkled throughout Ohio. Son, Keith, and his wife, Rhoda, stayed in Plain City, rebranding the original location to Millwest Amish Furniture in November of 2024.The Rebrand and What it Brings - Millwest installed a new digital sign to keep the community informed about monthly sales and other updates regarding the company. Additionally, Millwest took on the task of bringing its local service to the World Wide Web. The company aimed to maintain its traditional and outstanding service while offering an easy, comfortable online shopping experience. It did so with a few simple and integral improvements.Easy and Intuitive Online Shopping• Product photos and videos accompany links that navigate shoppers to a purchasing page with correlating custom possibilities and prices. This feature ensures effortless accuracy when navigating the website.• If shopping Amish furniture is unfamiliar territory, Millwest has a step-by-step diagram of the buying process. This diagram provides customers with a clearer path for their shopping and purchasing plans.• Extra knowledge about wood species, their behavior, and cleaning requirements can also be found on the Millwest website. This knowledge equips customers to provide the best care for their furniture.Personalized Live Customer Support• Millwest integrated a chat box where customers receive personalized responses from the back office staff.• When customers call the storefront, they’re greeted directly by Millwest staff, no automated menus or pre-recorded responses interfering with communication.• When customers need to connect with Millwest, they can rely on trust-worthy human interaction.Nationwide Quality Service• Millwest expanded their service to the lower 48 states, empowering customers to shop online with the comfort of dependable delivery.• The rebrand and updated website extended their legacy of customer service to throughout Ohio and beyond.Service with Substance - For the 2024 Community’s Choice Awards in the Columbus Dispatch, the citizens of Columbus voted on their favorite businesses. Miller’s Furniture (now Millwest Amish Furniture) placed as a finalist in the community’s top choice for furniture stores. Support for Millwest doesn’t stop there; customers have plenty to say about their shopping and purchasing experiences.“The entire process has been nothing short of extraordinary. ... Everyone at the organization has been great to work with and the product is by far worth the cost knowing this will last a lifetime! Thank You!” Matt, Millwest Customer.“Amazing experience as always! They have the most beautiful and best quality furniture I have ever purchased! I needed a nightstand with specific and odd dimensions, and they were able to give me exactly what I needed! I will only buy my wood furniture from here! I can't say enough about how wonderful my experiences have been when I have come here!” Brandy, Millwest Customer.March Promotional - Throughout the month of March, 2025, Millwest Amish Furniture highlights their Dining and Outdoor Collections. These sales last through the entire month of March, discounts applicable for any in-stock purchases or orders placed.• 20% Off all Dining Furniture • 20% Off all Outdoor Furniture Stay Connected - Keeping their community up to date is a part of the excellent service at Millwest. To receive personalized messages with information about Millwest Amish Furniture’s monthly sales text ‘JOIN” to 614-873-1932.Media Contact: Rhoda MillerEmail: info@millwest.comContact Millwest Amish FurnitureEmail: sales@millwest.comOur Goal at Millwest — To help people create rooms they love by providing them with a wide variety of heirloom quality, handcrafted Amish furniture. Offering solid wood dining, bedroom, living room furniture as well as poly lumber outdoor furnishings.

