Register March 17 – April 17 for 2025 Callery Pear Tree Buyback

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is again partnering with the Missouri Invasive Plant Council (MoIP), Forest ReLeaf of Missouri, and Forrest Keeling Nursery to host a Callery Pear Tree Buyback event in communities around the state on April 22 from 3 – 6 p.m.

Also known as Bradford pear trees, Callery pear trees’ white flowers in spring give a visual attractiveness to these non-native, invasive trees. However the trees pose problems for landowners and wildlife. Their top-heavy canopy and brittle branch structure leads to a tree that often breaks in storms. Their flowers may be appealing to the eye, but they have a foul smell and many varieties of this tree have thorns. The tree’s aggressive growth also causes problems for wildlife, native plant species, and property owners. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/invasive-plants/callery-pear-control.

“As we prepare for spring, many Callery pear trees—also known as Bradford pears—will soon begin to bloom,” said MoIP Chairperson Carol Davit. “The profuse white blossoms of this highly invasive tree make their alarming spread especially apparent in spring along roadsides, in fields, parks, and on private property.”

Register for the Callery Pear Buyback event from March 17 through April 17 at moinvasives.org/2025/01/31/2025-callery-pear-buyback/. The website also has information on how to identify Callery pear trees, a list of native tree species offered, and pick-up locations with specific addresses.

Missourians who register for the buyback can get their replacement native trees on April 22 from 3 – 6 p.m. in the following Missouri communities with specific address information provided at registration: Cape Girardeau, Columbia, Doniphan, Hannibal, Jefferson City, Joplin, Kirksville, Lebanon, Moberly, Park Hills, Rolla, Sikeston, Springfield, St. Joseph, St. Louis, Warrensburg, and West Plains.

Partnership members are grateful to the Richard King Mellon Foundation and the Missouri Community Forestry Council for their financial support of the 2025 Callery Pear Buyback event, as well as to Forrest Keeling Nursery and Forest ReLeaf of Missouri for tree donations. Financial and administrative support also come from the Missouri Prairie Foundation and MDC.