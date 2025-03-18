Mkenga Na Namwaka, Incorporated Announces Seamless Integration Between Soluno and iManage

Integration between Soluno and iManage

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mkenga Na Namwaka, Incorporated, a Chicago-based legal technology company, is excited to announce a new integration between Soluno, a cloud-based billing and accounting software for law firms, and iManage, a premier document and email management platform for legal professionals.With this integration, law firms using Soluno can now automatically create corresponding matter workspaces in iManage whenever a client and matter record is added in Soluno. This eliminates manual data entry, ensures consistency across platforms, and streamlines legal operations."This integration is a game-changer for law firms seeking to enhance efficiency and reduce administrative burdens," said Wycliffe Marita, Implementations Manager at Mkenga Na Namwaka, Incorporated. "By bridging the gap between Soluno and iManage, we are enabling legal professionals to focus more on their clients and cases rather than on data management."For more information about the Soluno-iManage integration and how it can benefit your firm, visit www.mkenga.com About Mkenga Na Namwaka, IncorporatedBased in Chicago, IL, Mkenga Na Namwaka, Incorporated specializes in developing technology solutions that optimize law firm operations, helping legal professionals maximize efficiency and productivity.Media Contact:Elsante MnzavaEmail: info@mkenga.comWebsite: www.mkenga.com

