Mkenga Na Namwaka Announces iManage Integration with Clio to Improve Employee Productivity
With HarakaConnect, legal professionals can minimize data entry tasks using the new software application, leading to increased data accuracy and happier teamsCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enterprise workplace software solutions developer, Mkenga Na Namwaka, Incorporated (“Mkenga Na Namwaka”) has announced the development and deployment of its new software application—HarakaConnect for iManage—in Clio, the world’s leading cloud-based legal technology. The integration reaffirms the company's commitment to providing legal professionals with business-critical tools to create efficient workflow processes and improve employee productivity.
Clio’s 2022 Legal Trends Report shows that the average lawyer only spends 2.7 hours per day on billable work. The other 5.3 hours are typically spent on tasks such as data entry, scheduling follow-up reminders, and organizing time entries at the end of the month. With HarakaConnect, the 150,000 legal professionals who use Clio can have their matter workspaces automatically created on iManage whenever matter details are created or updated in Clio. Its automatic information synchronization eliminates the need to manually enter the same information twice – first on Clio, then separately on iManage.
"We take pride in providing exceptional operational value to law firms and in-house legal departments," said Mkenga Na Namwaka Founder and CEO Elsante Mnzava. “We are ecstatic to have delivered HarakaConnect to our clients, ushering in a new era of improved ease and efficiency in the legal profession."
“Mkenga Na Namwaka has built software to solve one of law firm’s biggest challenges—tedious administrative tasks,” said Jonathan Watson, Chief Technology Officer at Clio. “For more than a decade, Clio has offered innovative technology driving digital transformation in the legal industry. We continue to invest in companies that share the same vision of transforming the delivery of law practices. With HarakaConnect’s integration in Clio, our customers can discover the full range of solutions changing workplace productivity, improving efficiencies, and optimizing core business processes.”
Approved by 90+ bar associations and legal societies, Clio provides industry-leading security and a 24/7 security team staying on top of the latest in cybersecurity. The HakaraConnect app strictly adheres to Clio’s security requirements for validating, storing, processing, and transferring information. Law firms can protect their clients’ information and firm’s data and reduce operational and compliance risks while accelerating their workplace modernization.
HakaraConnect integration for iManage with Clio is now available on the Clio App Marketplace. New Clio customers can use the app for free for the first three months.
About Mkenga Na Namwaka, Incorporated
Mkenga Na Namwaka, Incorporated is a holding company that harnesses information technology to drive revenue enhancement and cost savings efficiencies in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business market spaces. Through its subsidiaries BiasharaWorks and UboraWorks, the company implements a suite of cloud-based enterprise-level business productivity solutions targeting medium and large enterprises in the United States, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.
About Clio
Clio is transforming the legal experience for all by creating the world’s leading cloud-based technologies for law firms—to keep lawyers and their clients better connected throughout the legal process. Firms of all sizes and practice areas use Clio products—Clio Manage, Clio Grow, and Lawyaw—to manage firm operations, streamline billing and payments, automate legal documents, and improve client experiences. Following its US$250M Series D funding, led by TCV and JMI Equity, and its US$110M Series E investment, led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity, Clio has made history by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn in the world. Learn more at clio.com.

