Technomic announces new Category Sizing Reports

New dataset from foodservice distributor partners allows deeper insights into specific categories

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Technomic announced a new type of foodservice insights available via a new category of reports from the company, Category Sizing Reports. With this new report series, foodservice professionals will be able to access detailed quarterly reports on specific foodservice categories, featuring market size, brand share, pricing insights and more from more than 300,000 operators.Data from broadline, specialty, cash-and-carry and other types of distributors provides a full-spectrum view of a category within foodservice in these reports. Foodservice manufacturers and suppliers will be able to understand their own market share and that of their competitors, along with pricing, pack sizes, segment and regional insights, attribute performance and SKU-level insights.Technomic’s Category Sizing Reports will kick off with an initial report covering the yogurt category in June, followed by additional reports on salad dressing, frozen vegetable appetizers, wing/hot sauce and barbecue sauce.“I’m thrilled to bring a new dataset to market to help guide our clients through the foodservice industry. Market sizing and competitive intel have long been a black box for foodservice and these reports are one more way we are helping foodservice professionals navigate the market,” says Renee McCaffrey, senior manager, research and industry insights, at Technomic.For additional details, please contact info@technomic.com.

