Technotainment Hosts Exclusive Web3 Gathering in Malta

The gathering brought together over 60 of the top crypto influencers and industry leaders to discuss and shape the future of decentralized technologies.​” — Wesley Ellul

LAS VEGAS, NC, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technotainment , a pioneering force in merging emerging technologies with entertainment, successfully hosted an exclusive event in Malta on March 12, 2025. "The gathering brought together over 60 of the top crypto influencers and industry leaders to discuss and shape the future of decentralized technologies.​"The event was co-hosted by Technotainment's Web3 lead, Wesley Ellul, and James Ryder, the host of "Token Roast," a new Web3-meets-comedy show on X and Instagram. Their collaboration set the tone for an evening that seamlessly blended insightful discussions with engaging entertainment.​ Set in one of Malta's most sought- after loung bars , this night was reserved for the visionaries, the deal-makers and the power players of the web3space. Celebrating the game-changers who are redefining the digital frontier.The gathering featured prominent figures from the crypto space, including:​Fefe Demeny (@FefeDemeny): Renowned crypto influencer known for her in-depth market analyses and educational content.​Adrian Zduńczyk (@crypto_birb): Founder of The Birb Nest, a leading platform for cryptocurrency trading and education.​Follis (@follis_): Esteemed blockchain strategist and advisor with a significant following on X.​Pawel Synowiec (@PawelSynapse): Noted for his expertise in decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technology.​Your Crypto DJ (@yourcryptodj): Combining music with crypto education, he brings a unique flair to the industry.​Quinten François (@quintenfrancois): Crypto analyst and host of a popular YouTube channel focusing on market trends.​Upcade (@upcade_xyz): Innovative thinker in the NFT and gaming sectors, pushing the boundaries of digital assets.​Michael van de Poppe (@cryptomichnl): Full-time trader and CEO of MN Trading, offering market insights to a broad audience.​CryptosBatman (@CryptosBatman): Crypto enthusiast and commentator known for his timely market updates.​Leiane (@Leiane1): Influential voice in the crypto community, sharing perspectives on blockchain developments.​Additionally, actor and comedian Jason Yeager, also known as Aris Yeager (@theeuropeankid), graced the event, adding a touch of entertainment to the proceedings.​The OKX team joined the event after concluding their own activities, further enriching the networking opportunities and discussions.​About Technotainment:Technotainment is revolutionizing the media industry by merging emerging technologies, including Web3 and AI, to create the world's first fully engageable and immersive entertainment experience. It transcends traditional platforms by offering a new medium that allows users to interact deeply with content and the community. By shifting consumers from passive viewers to active participants, Technotainment is crafting a novel electronic media business model that rewards engagement and involvement. Backed by a visionary team of entertainment and media experts, Technotainment is poised to disrupt traditional media consumption and usher in a new era of interactive entertainment. ​Vist us at www.technotainment.com For more details, journalists can reach out to Technotainment's media relations department at Ceiba Chavez Email : PrandArtAgency@gmail.com Phone: (305-988-4345).

