Capital Ortho Transforms Patients Lives with New Prescribe FIT Program

Capital Ortho's Prescribe FIT program helps over 100 patients reduce pain, increase mobility and improve overall health in just a few months.

FLOWOOD, MS, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Ortho is redefining orthopedic care with its new Prescribe FIT service, a virtual lifestyle health program, covered by insurance, that combines personalized coaching and innovative technology to address the root causes of musculoskeletal pain and mobility issues. More than 100 patients have already enrolled in the program in the first five months. The new service is yielding transformative results by helping patients get back to normal day-to-day life and reduce the risk of future conditions.

70% of participating patients have already reduced their pain and 65% have increased mobility. And those who have participated in Prescribe FIT for at least 60 days have lost 10lbs on average. Many patients have already surpassed a 5% total body weight loss, a significant achievement for musculoskeletal (MSK) health. Excess weight places added stress on joints, increasing the risk of pain, injury, and mobility issues. For every pound lost, the body experiences reduced strain, particularly on weight-bearing joints like the knees, hips, and lower back, leading to improved movement, decreased pain, and better surgical outcomes.

Crystal Waters, a patient of Dr. Chad Hosemann, shared her remarkable success: “Setting goals with my health coach and following through with them has helped me lose almost 15 pounds in a little over a month! I even love exercising now!” Crystal’s story underscores the program's dual impact on physical health and quality of life, offering patients hope for a healthier future.

The impact of Prescribe FIT is being recognized by both patients and staff at Capital Ortho. Jami Watson, a practice team member, initially joined the program as a way to personally experience what patients were going through. She quickly realized how seamless and effective it was. “From the initial sign-up to the call to get started...my coach is the BEST! This has not been anything like what I expected! My coach has never "shamed" me about my eating habits or lifestyle. She is always very motivational! We talk about compromise with scheduling exercise, smarter choices in my daily diet, And I look forward to my weekly call!”

Dr. Turner Brown, a leading joint replacement specialist at Capital Ortho, noted how Prescribe FIT is empowering both patients and the practice. “This program enhances the care we provide by addressing critical lifestyle factors that contribute to orthopedic conditions. Whether patients are preparing for surgery or seeking conservative treatment, Prescribe FIT is helping them achieve meaningful, lasting improvements in their health. It’s a game-changer for both their outcomes and our approach to care.”

By integrating Prescribe FIT into its treatment plans, Capital Ortho ensures its patients receive comprehensive care that prioritizes both immediate symptom relief and long-term wellness.

“Capital Ortho is setting the new standard for orthopedic care in our community by offering the Prescribe FIT lifestyle health coaching service,” said Dr. Jeff Kennedy. “Our commitment to whole-person wellness means we accept all patients, providing an innovative, insurance-covered service that other practices in our local area do not offer. By addressing the root cause of musculoskeletal issues—lifestyle and weight—our practice not only improves patient outcomes but also improves population health in our community. As a trusted leader in orthopedic wellness, we’re transforming our existing patients’ lives and attracting new ones who seek a practice that prioritizes their overall well-being.”

Capital Ortho’s Prescribe FIT program is helping patients build healthier habits, alleviate pain, and regain mobility—all from the comfort of their homes. This holistic approach not only strengthens the practice’s reputation for excellence but also ensures that patients feel supported every step of the way on their journey to better health.

For more information about Capital Ortho’s services and its Prescribe FIT program, please visit: https://capitalortho.com/services-specialties-solutions/prescribe-fit/

