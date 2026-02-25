Performance Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in New Jersey Helps Patients Live Pain-Free, Active Lives with Prescribe FIT

Prescribe FIT + Performance Ortho logos

Over 2,500lbs of weight loss has greatly reduced MSK stress for more than 250 patients, improving overall well-being and reducing odds of future health issues.

This program has been life-changing. I have lost over 15 pounds, my mobility has significantly improved, and my happiness has increased drastically.” — Trish Thompson

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Performance Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, patient care goes beyond treating injuries, it’s about creating a path to long-term health and a better life. Through their Prescribe FIT program, the practice is helping patients take control of their overall health with personalized, virtual coaching focused on lifestyle changes. The impact has been profound, with patients reporting less pain, improved mobility, and significant weight loss—all critical factors in maintaining joint health and preventing future orthopedic issues.

For Sharleen Batari, the journey has been transformational. Struggling with excess weight and the strain it placed on her joints, she found herself in need of a real solution. With the guidance of her orthopedic surgeon, Dr. David Dickerson, and the support of her health coach, she committed to the Prescribe FIT program—and the results speak for themselves.

After a year on the program, she lost 113 pounds, relieving the chronic pain she was experiencing. “I feel great! My coach is the best. She helped me through my tough times and with fitting routines into my busy schedule.” Sharleen credits Prescribe FIT and her coach for her new healthy lifestyle, saying, “I couldn’t do it without her support.”

Sharleen’s story is just one of many. Since launching the program, Performance Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine has seen remarkable patient outcomes. One patient, who had been living with chronic pain, reported a 9-point reduction on a 10-point pain scale, allowing them to move more freely and reclaim activities they once thought impossible.

Another patient, determined to improve their overall health, lowered their BMI by an astonishing 17 points, significantly reducing the pressure on their joints and improving their overall well-being. Mobility improvements have been just as notable, one individual reported an 8-point increase on a 25-point mobility scale, demonstrating the power of small, sustainable changes over time.

For Trish Thompson, Prescribe FIT wasn’t just about numbers and health metrics—it was about regaining confidence and feeling good again.

"This program has been life-changing. I have lost over 15 pounds, my mobility has significantly improved, and my happiness has increased drastically. But most importantly, I am finally feeling good about myself."

However, excess weight is a key factor in orthopedic health, as even a small increase in body weight places extra stress on the joints, accelerating wear and tear and limiting mobility. Research shows that every pound lost reduces the pressure on the knees by four pounds, hip by six pounds, and back by ten pounds, making weight loss a crucial tool to improve musculoskeletal (MSK) health. By addressing nutrition, movement, and healthy habits, the Prescribe FIT program is helping patients avoid surgery, enhance recovery, and build long-term wellness—all from the comfort of their own homes.

“Our goal has always been to provide patients with the best possible orthopedic care, and that includes looking beyond just the injury,” said Dr. Dickerson. “Prescribe FIT allows us to give patients the personalized support they need to make meaningful, lasting changes that improve not only their orthopedic health but their overall quality of life.”

With patients experiencing life-changing transformations, Performance Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proving that orthopedic care is more than just surgery and rehabilitation—it’s about equipping individuals with the tools they need to live pain-free, active lives.

For more information about how Performance Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is integrating Prescribe FIT into its patient care, visit https://www.performanceorthonj.com/services/prescribe-fit.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.