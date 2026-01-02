Appalachian Orthopedics First Practice in Tennessee to Offer Patients the Prescribe FIT Lifestyle Program

Appalachian Orthopedics + Prescribe FIT

Patients report less pain, better mobility, and 1,500+ lbs lost.

JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appalachian Orthopedics, a trusted provider of musculoskeletal care in northeast Tennessee, is seeing remarkable results from its Prescribe FIT virtual health coaching program. Designed to help patients take control of their health, Prescribe FIT is already helping participants improve mobility, significantly decrease pain, and reduce the risk of future orthopedic issues—all from the comfort of home.

Since launching the program in December of 2024, Appalachian Orthopedics has seen measurable improved outcomes across its patient population. Based on patient-reported outcomes, nearly all participants have experienced health improvements, with some patients reporting 6-point drops in pain, 2x increases in mobility, and over 60lbs of weight loss. Combined, patients have lost over 1,500lbs, greatly reducing pressure on their joints and stress on their musculoskeletal systems. These results support the growing evidence that addressing lifestyle factors: such as nutrition, physical activity, and weight—can dramatically enhance orthopedic treatment outcomes.

“For our patients, Prescribe FIT is not just about weight loss, it’s about reducing daily discomfort, regaining movement, and feeling better faster,” said Dr. John Phillps an Orthopedic Surgeon at Appalachian Orthopedics. “This program empowers our patients to actively participate in their recovery, and the results speak for themselves.”

James Hurt, a Dr. James Goss patient recovering from knee surgery, experienced dramatic functional improvements after joining the program. “At 340+ pounds I was willing to try anything,” he shared. “Weekly encouragement sessions with my coach help me stay focused and mindful. Exercise on the elliptical, increased water intake, and thinking about what I eat have been the key to my weight loss. 340–295 = 45 lbs. Thank you, Prescribe FIT!” This reduction in weight has led to less pressure on James’ knee, helping him reduce pain and heal quicker.

Anita Worley, a patient of Dr. Jon Clark, saw even more encouraging results beyond the scale. Thanks to her progress, she can now reduce the medication she takes. “I feel great,” she said. Most importantly, she shared, “My husband and I went shopping the other day for the first time in a long time—with no cane or walker.”

Prescribe FIT is also helping patients return to the activities they love. Getta Evans, a patient of Dr. Lisle Whitman, was able to travel to Ireland, walking nearly 5 miles a day with significantly less discomfort. “I can bend over and tie my shoes with ease. I’ve dropped a dress size, lost weight, gained energy, and feel better about what I eat,” she said.

By integrating virtual coaching into its care model, Appalachian Orthopedics is creating a more personalized and proactive approach to orthopedic health. Patients receive weekly one-on-one guidance from certified health coaches, along with support in exercise, nutrition, and goal setting—all tailored to their individual needs and limitations.

“Pain management and mobility restoration are cornerstones of orthopedic care,” said Kayla Salva, NP-C at Appalachian Orthopedics. “Prescribe FIT allows us to reinforce these goals between visits, giving patients the tools to make changes that truly last.”

Prescribe FIT is covered by many insurance plans and connects directly with the patient’s orthopedic team to ensure progress is tracked and supported.

To learn more about Appalachian Orthopedics’ Prescribe FIT program, visit:

https://www.appalachianorthopedics.com/services/prescribe-fit

